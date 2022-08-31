Read full article on original website
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
'It just feels so joyous': New Vancouver affordable housing complex fills quickly
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A new affordable housing complex in Vancouver is quickly taking in residents who have otherwise struggled to find a place to live. It's called Columbia Heights, developed through a partnership between Mercy Housing Northwest and PeaceHealth. Half of the 69 units at Columbia Heights are for...
idesignarch.com
Resort-Style Lakeside Home with Boathouse
This waterfront home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a cozy private lakeside retreat. Enjoy morning coffee on the patio or watch sunset by the lake. The living room features large folding doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. A boathouse by the backyard deck provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. Via:...
WWEEK
Two North Portland Food Carts Go Up in Flames Sunday Afternoon
Two food carts in the Boise neighborhood went up in flames Sunday afternoon. Julio Mendoza, owner of Pepe Chile Taqueria, where the fire originated, was walking his miniature schnauzer Pepito when a neighboring cart owner called him, panicky. She said his cart was on fire. When he got back to...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood
Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Go inside a unique log home by fabled Steiner family craftsmen in SW Portland
The fabled Fogelbo log home in Southwest Portland, built by the Steiner family of craftsmen and stonemasons during the Great Depression, will be open for autumn tours on Oct. 7-8. Visitors will learn about the chalet-style house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and see one of...
A ‘wall of fire’ engulfs another food cart pod in Portland
A fire destroyed several food carts in the Boise neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Portland firefighters at the scene said. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or where it started but Pepe Chile’s Taqueria, at the corner of North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street, appears to have been at the center of the damage. A firefighter said the food cart pod was closed.
‘Ripple effect’: Crooks targeting NE Portland businesses
Just days after a Northeast Portland bar was hit by crooks, more businesses on that side of town are coming forward about their own break-ins.
luxury-houses.net
Dove Hill Mansion Commands Amazing Views of the Columbia River and Mountain Hood in Camas Listed at $2.295M
The Estate in Camas is a luxurious home featuring large rooms perfect for entertaining and comfortable living now available for sale. This home located at 636 NW Valley St, Camas, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,112 square feet of living spaces. Call Chad Sessions (Phone: 360 921-2423), Halle Sessions (Phone: 360 831-1357) – Windermere Northwest Living for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Camas.
‘6 years of hard work’: Fire destroys N. Portland food carts
The fire in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue destroyed Monkey Thai Street Food and Pepe Chile's Taqueria. No one was hurt.
Bear caught, relocated after being spotted in Vancouver
The bear spotted wandering the streets of east Vancouver earlier this week has been caught and released into a more suitable habitat, wildlife officials said Thursday.
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat
This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire
Natasja Gonzales said she and her boyfriend planned to celebrate his promotion with a hot dog and hamburger backyard cookout. But the grill fire got out of control and set the house on fire.
WWEEK
Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?
What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
Pamplin Media Group
Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire
North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
alamedahistory.org
Charles C. Rich 1881-1963
Architect Charles Clyde Rich was born in Metamora, Illinois on October 1, 1881, son of Albert and Mary Ellen Rich. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1906 with a bachelor’s of science degree in architecture and practiced briefly in Chicago. Charles C. Rich, from 1906 University of...
thetrek.co
Groin Chafe, Ear chafe, Free Bleeding and the Goat Rocks Wildnerness
After Trail Days I get a ride back to Trout Lake to continue north from there. I’ve stolen Bahama Mama’s hiking partner and after winning practically an entire kit at Trail Days, Downhill Daddy looks nothing like a thru hiker hitting the final 400 mile stretch of a 2600 mile trail. His ‘undyed’ pack (it’s still fucking white guys) and fresh orange sun hoodie is brilliant against the absolutely insane bakdrop that is Washington.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
