POTUS

CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Friday morning after the monthly jobs report. U.S. equities markets are coming off a mixed Thursday, which saw the Dow and the S&P 500 snap out of four-day losing streaks, while the Nasdaq suffered its fifth straight day of losses – its longest skid since February. Investors are looking for clues as to just how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be later this month, when the central bank is widely expected to raise rates again in its fight against inflation. The economy added 315,000 jobs last month. Economists were projecting an increase of 318,000, according to Dow Jones.
