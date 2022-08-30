Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Friday morning after the monthly jobs report. U.S. equities markets are coming off a mixed Thursday, which saw the Dow and the S&P 500 snap out of four-day losing streaks, while the Nasdaq suffered its fifth straight day of losses – its longest skid since February. Investors are looking for clues as to just how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be later this month, when the central bank is widely expected to raise rates again in its fight against inflation. The economy added 315,000 jobs last month. Economists were projecting an increase of 318,000, according to Dow Jones.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO