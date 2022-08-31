Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
kion546.com
Denver woman falls 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb, sheriff’s office says
A Denver woman fell 900 feet to her death Saturday while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received a call from a man just before 8 a.m. Saturday who said he and a hiking party...
kion546.com
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Comments / 0