Valerie Aylward
4d ago
The rank choice voting is corrupt, you don't have to use it and you shouldn't. If you use it you're gonna lose in the end. 1 choice/ 1 vote and we'll have an honest election. Use your heads people!🤔🤔🤔
5
No Political Labels
4d ago
Strange how choice voting was a good idea when some thought it would guarantee Palin getting in office. Now since she didn't, it's corrupt. Being a hypocrite seems to fit some like a glove.
3
Sixty percent of Alaskans voted Republican in August, yet a Democrat was elected to Congress; national Republicans condemn ranked choice as a scam, unfair system
Although 60% of voters chose a Republican — Nick Begich or Sarah Palin — during the Aug. 16 special general election for the vacant congressional seat, Alaska has elected the 40% candidate — Mary Peltola, a Democrat, who will fill out the remainder of the term vacated by the late Congressman Don Young.
D.C. dark money pours into effort to block an Alaska Constitutional Convention
As the country prepares to head to the polls this November, Alaskans will also be asked if they want to hold a constitutional convention to decide important issues like reapportioning the Permanent Fund dividend, which has become a charged issue in recent years. As you might expect, where money’s involved...
alaskabeacon.com
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election
Former Alaska state Rep. Mary Peltola (D) was projected to defeat former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) to win the special election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s (R-Alaska) term in the House, a stunning upset that makes her the first Alaska Native in Congress.
alaskasnewssource.com
