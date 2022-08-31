ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 7

Valerie Aylward
4d ago

The rank choice voting is corrupt, you don't have to use it and you shouldn't. If you use it you're gonna lose in the end. 1 choice/ 1 vote and we'll have an honest election. Use your heads people!🤔🤔🤔

Reply
5
No Political Labels
4d ago

Strange how choice voting was a good idea when some thought it would guarantee Palin getting in office. Now since she didn't, it's corrupt. Being a hypocrite seems to fit some like a glove.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Must Read Alaska

Sixty percent of Alaskans voted Republican in August, yet a Democrat was elected to Congress; national Republicans condemn ranked choice as a scam, unfair system

Although 60% of voters chose a Republican — Nick Begich or Sarah Palin — during the Aug. 16 special general election for the vacant congressional seat, Alaska has elected the 40% candidate — Mary Peltola, a Democrat, who will fill out the remainder of the term vacated by the late Congressman Don Young.
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day

Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Sarah Palin
KX News

Counties with the most seniors in North Dakota

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: […]
POLITICS
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. What Mary Peltola’s special election win could mean for the November...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Voters#Election State#House#Gop#Democratic#Republican#Division Of Elections#Alaskans#Better Elections
kinyradio.com

CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding

The Fault in the Facts: The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard. Since those who witnessed the tsunami are no longer able to tell their tale, in this installment of The Fault in the Facts, a loved one helps bring their family members’ experience to life with the help of words a survivor spoke about his memories before he died.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy