Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dogs should be kept away from 16 Erie County swimming areas
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 16 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms leading into Labor Day weekend. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts […]
10th annual Bill & Bob Music Festival held in support of A Hand Up Erie
Folks got a chance to enjoy some great local music on Saturday while also supporting a great cause. The 10th annual Bill & Bob Music Festival was held on Sept. 3 at the Fairview American Legion Picnic Grounds. The money raised will go towards “A Hand Up Erie” which is a local nonprofit organization that […]
Erie residents get ready to celebrate Labor Day weekend
As the Labor Day weekend kicks off, people are eager and ready to visit with family and friends. One Erie couple is starting the weekend off with their grandchildren at Frontier Park. While another Erie woman gets to see family from the Midwest after they traveled from Colorado to Florida and then from Florida to […]
PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of Sept. 5
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterford Community Fair ready to kick off Labor Day
Monday is not only Labor Day but also the start of the 85th annual Waterford Community Fair. Set-up, including food, rides and fair entries took place Sunday at the fairgrounds. Waterford Community Fair kicks off Monday morning at 9 a.m. with a horse show, and the midway opens at 2 p.m. John Burawa, the fair’s […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town September 2-4
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Port Farms Flower Festival Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port […]
erienewsnow.com
The Breeze Band to Wrap Up Erie Sports Center's Summer Concert Series
The Erie Sports Center is wrapping up its summer concert series with a bang this weekend, welcoming an Erie staple: The Breeze Band. Saturday night's concert marks the end of the summer music season for new owner Troy Bingham, but it doesn't mean the park will close anytime soon. Instead,...
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
The 12th annual 60 mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Works on Rescuing 150 Cats from Erie County Residence
The Animal Cruelty Division at the Erie Humane Society (EHS) is currently working on taking in 100-150 cats from a residence in Erie County. According to a Facebook post, other shelters in the community are not able to assist due to being overwhelmed with their own animals. However, the Humane...
WYTV.com
Water levels low at lake
CRAWFORD and ASHTABULA COUNTIES (WKBN) — Boaters beware! Water levels at Pymatuning State Park are lower-than-usual due to the summer’s lack of rain. Officials say the reservoir is approaching winter pool levels — 2 feet below the normal summer reading. It’s advised that boaters check that their...
Plan to turn food scraps into compost near homes draws packed house
A proposal to start a business turning food scraps into compost in Warren County is generating concern from neighbors over truck traffic and potential odors. The plan from Vivaria Ecologics LLC for a 42-acre property along Blau Road in Mansfield Township went before the county Solid Waste Advisory Council on Thursday night, drawing a standing-room-only crowd of about 75 people.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Mercer and Venango counties, scattered storms expected
PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Mercer and Venango counties. The warning for Mercer County is expected to be in place until 1:30 a.m. Venango County’s warning is expected to end at 2:00 a.m. It will be muggy and cloudy Sunday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
erienewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday.
yourdailylocal.com
Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories
When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
wnynewsnow.com
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
I-86 reopened after semi truck leaves road, rolls down embankment
Update: I-86 has reopened following the accident. If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace. A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie). The semi truck left […]
Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
Runaway semi rolls across I-90 off ramp, blocks traffic
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A runaway semi rolled across an I-90 off ramp in Erie County, blocking traffic early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police Girard reported Friday that a 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Kenworth T680 (semi truck) stopped along the I-90 eastbound off ramp at exit 6 (East Springfield; Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County, on […]
Comments / 1