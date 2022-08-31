ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Dogs should be kept away from 16 Erie County swimming areas

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 16 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms leading into Labor Day weekend. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie residents get ready to celebrate Labor Day weekend

As the Labor Day weekend kicks off, people are eager and ready to visit with family and friends. One Erie couple is starting the weekend off with their grandchildren at Frontier Park. While another Erie woman gets to see family from the Midwest after they traveled from Colorado to Florida and then from Florida to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of Sept. 5

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waterford Community Fair ready to kick off Labor Day

Monday is not only Labor Day but also the start of the 85th annual Waterford Community Fair. Set-up, including food, rides and fair entries took place Sunday at the fairgrounds. Waterford Community Fair kicks off Monday morning at 9 a.m. with a horse show, and the midway opens at 2 p.m. John Burawa, the fair’s […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town September 2-4

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Port Farms Flower Festival Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Breeze Band to Wrap Up Erie Sports Center's Summer Concert Series

The Erie Sports Center is wrapping up its summer concert series with a bang this weekend, welcoming an Erie staple: The Breeze Band. Saturday night's concert marks the end of the summer music season for new owner Troy Bingham, but it doesn't mean the park will close anytime soon. Instead,...
ERIE, PA
WYTV.com

Water levels low at lake

CRAWFORD and ASHTABULA COUNTIES (WKBN) — Boaters beware! Water levels at Pymatuning State Park are lower-than-usual due to the summer’s lack of rain. Officials say the reservoir is approaching winter pool levels — 2 feet below the normal summer reading. It’s advised that boaters check that their...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Plan to turn food scraps into compost near homes draws packed house

A proposal to start a business turning food scraps into compost in Warren County is generating concern from neighbors over truck traffic and potential odors. The plan from Vivaria Ecologics LLC for a 42-acre property along Blau Road in Mansfield Township went before the county Solid Waste Advisory Council on Thursday night, drawing a standing-room-only crowd of about 75 people.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories

When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

I-86 reopened after semi truck leaves road, rolls down embankment

Update: I-86 has reopened following the accident. If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace. A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie). The semi truck left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

Runaway semi rolls across I-90 off ramp, blocks traffic

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A runaway semi rolled across an I-90 off ramp in Erie County, blocking traffic early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police Girard reported Friday that a 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Kenworth T680 (semi truck) stopped along the I-90 eastbound off ramp at exit 6 (East Springfield; Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County, on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

