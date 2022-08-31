ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Upside the deciding factor in Packers keeping rookie DL Jonathan Ford

By paulbretl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iesFq_0hcwMwzc00

Last summer, it was Jake Hanson. This year, it is Jonathan Ford who is the biggest surprise to make this Green Bay Packers’ initial 53-man roster.

The Packers’ interior defensive line room was pretty well set coming into training camp with five of the roster spots already accounted for. The big question that unfolded over the last month, however, was whether the Packers were going to keep a sixth interior defender.

With each passing week, that idea seemed more likely, but it was because of the play of Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton. Heflin was consistently in the backfield blowing up running plays, with his five run-stops ranking as the seventh most out of all interior defenders this preseason. Meanwhile, Slayton finished second on the team in quarterback pressures with five.

Ford, on the other hand, a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Packers from Miami, didn’t have those same splash plays, or at least not with the same frequency. He finished the season with two pressures, one run-stop, and for what it’s worth, he was the Packers’ lowest graded defender by PFF.

As a run-stuffer, Ford’s impact isn’t always going to show up on the stat sheet. Instead, it will more often be felt by his teammates with the double-teams he occupies, and the space he eats up, which will help others along the front-seven stay clean to make plays while also creating fewer double-teams for them to fight through.

In addition to his defensive performance, Ford was also on the field for only four total special teams snaps in three preseason games, which likely ensures that this will end up being a red-shirt year for him, as it was for Heflin in 2021. In terms of immediate impact, specifically on special teams, this roster spot could have been better utilized elsewhere.

Being a draft pick may have helped Ford’s case for being on the roster, but the Packers are clearly banking on Ford’s upside as a young defender to help them out down the road, with Brian Gutekunst telling reporters that his potential in comparison to that of Heflin and Slayton was the deciding factor.

Ultimately, while this move was surprising to some degree when it comes to determining any of the final roster spots, upside should be a key component in that decision.

It’s not as if Heflin or Slayton were going to play a ton of snaps on defense with how deep the interior defensive line rotation is, so the Packers chose to utilize that roster spot as a developmental role. We saw Green Bay take a similar approach with Yosh Nijman on the offensive line in 2020.

Ford could potentially be in a position to assume a larger role in 2023, as long as he continues to develop, with Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed both hitting free agency.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots promoting OL James Ferentz to 53-man roster

The New England Patriots’ corresponding move to signing former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad on Monday is promoting veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz to the 53-man roster. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Tuesday. It’s no surprise considering Ferentz’s versatility as an interior...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dl#This Green Bay Packers#Pff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders release first depth chart of 2022 regular season: 10 observations

The first signs of the 2022 season are happening. Today, for instance, the team released their first depth chart of the season. Here it is:. 1. John Simpson listed as starter at left guard with rookie Dylan Parham as the backup. Who would start at that left guard spot between the two of them was a bit up in the air and for a time it appeared as if Parham may have earned the job. We’ll see if Simpson can play well enough to hold him off.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers to bring DT Daviyon Nixon back on practice squad

The Carolina Panthers needed to make room on their current 53-man roster for defensive end Henry Anderson on Monday. And to do so, they had a bit of a surprise in store. That surprise led to the departure of defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, a fifth-round selection by the Panthers from just a year ago. But, luckily for the 23-year-old, it will be a very short stay away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy