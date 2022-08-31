Read full article on original website
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Simon from Pound Buddies in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Simon is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home. He's available for adoption from Pound Buddies in Muskegon. Shelter staff says he is good with other dogs and would prefer to go to a home with other animals. He is good on a leash...
Fox17
Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Police: 'Unhappy' customer assaults 2 teenage employees at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming because he was "unhappy with his service," according to police.
Sheriff: Man pinned in car, hospitalized after driver ran red light
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver ran a red light Saturday and hit another car, forcing it to rollover and pinning the driver inside.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Motorcyclist killed in Prairieville Twp. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Prairieville Township.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Fox17
Grand Rapids woman on mobility scooter dies after being hit by car in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — A woman from Grand Rapids is dead after her mobility scooter was hit by a car in Walker Thursday morning. The Walker Police Department says the 71-year-old was trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive near Ferndale Avenue when she was hit by a westbound vehicle. The...
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
Non-profit searches for family of 71-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police Department confirmed the identity of the woman killed after being hit by a car September 1, Thursday morning. 71-year-old Laurie Bos was struck while crossing Lake Michigan Drive Northwest. "Laurie was a gentle soul, a sweet, tiny lady that was so grateful to us,"...
WWMTCw
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
Body found in Coopersville storm sewer is missing man
The body of a missing Coopersville man was found in a storm sewer Wednesday, authorities say.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital
A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
Toxicology report: Opioids found in deceased Oceana County 4-year-old
A toxicology report has been released in connection to the death of a Grant Township 4-year-old. The victim had fentanyl in his system when he died, the toxicology report explains.
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Ottawa County
A man was hospitalized Saturday night after a crash in Crockery Township that pinned him in his car.
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.
