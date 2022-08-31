ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital

A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

