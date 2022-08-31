ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers signing kicker Ramiz Ahmed to practice squad

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
In need of insurance behind veteran kicker Mason Crosby, the Green Bay Packers signed Ramiz Ahmed to the team’s 16-player practice squad on Wednesday, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers expect Crosby – who was activated from the PUP list on Tuesday – to be available for Week 1, but keeping Ahmed on the practice squad represents the team’s backup plan at kicker.

If Crosby can’t go on Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers can bring up Ahmed from the practice squad to handle kicking duties. Crosby, who turns 38 next month, had surgery on his right knee before training camp.

Ahmed, 27, made all three field goal attempts (long of 45) and all three extra point attempts over two preseason games in Green Bay. He signed with the Packers on Aug. 14.

Ahmed is an undrafted free agent out of Nevada. He spent part of the 2020 season with the Chicago Bears and then played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this past year. He made a 61-yard field goal, the longest in the history of the USFL.

