Green Bay, WI

Packers signing RBs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson to practice squad

By Zach Kruse
 5 days ago
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur revealed Wednesday that running backs Patrick Taylor and Tyler Goodson have both signed back to the team’s practice squad.

The Packers released Taylor and Goodson on Tuesday and kept only two running backs – Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon – on the team’s initial 53-man roster. LaFleur said Taylor and Goodson will both be options as game-day call-ups from the practice squad as the Packers attempt to navigate a four-week window while Kylin Hill is on the PUP list.

General manager Brian Gutekunst also mentioned receiver Amari Rodgers as an option in the backfield early in the season.

Taylor, who played in eight games for the Packers last season, brings a physical inside running presence, pass-blocking trust and special teams value, while Goodson – an undrafted rookie out of Iowa – was electric with the ball in his hands, both as a runner and receiver, during the preseason.

Taylor rushed 18 times for 71 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards during the preseason, while Goodson rushed 28 times for a team-high 107 yards and a 24-yard touchdown and caught eight passes for 60 yards.

Track all the Packers’ practice squad signings on Wednesday here.

