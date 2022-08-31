ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst expecting Mason Crosby to kick Week 1

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FV52O_0hcwKu9k00

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst gave an optimistic update on kicker Mason Crosby’s availability for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“We’re very hopeful Mason is going to be back,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “We expect him to kick game one, but we will be prepared if he doesn’t.”

Crosby missed all of training camp after undergoing knee surgery on his kicking leg. The Packers activated Crosby off the PUP list on Tuesday so he could be included on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

During the preseason, Ramiz Ahmed replaced an injured Gabe Brkic as the backup kicker for the final two games. Ahmed finished 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, with a long of 45 yards. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Ahmed will serve as the team’s backup plan if Crosby isn’t ready.

“We still have a little ways to go, so the plan is to bring Ramiz back to the practice squad and have him there in case we don’t get there,” said Gutekunst.

Green Bay officially signed Ahmed to the practice squad, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers’ general manager noted that Crosby has been “progressing really nicely” in his rehabilitation. The soon-to-be 38-year-old kicker echoed the same sentiment when talking to reporters last week.

“I’m hitting all the marks,” Crosby said. “As of right now, this is six weeks out, so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point. I hit a set inside today and felt really good. I’m just going to keep building off of that. The goal is obviously to be full-go and ready to go by Week 1.”

Crosby was a seventh-round pick in 2007 and is now the team’s all-time leader in points and field goals made. He ranks No.2 in franchise history for games played and consecutive games played, trailing Brett Favre’s streak of 255. Obviously, Crosby’s health is most important, but breaking Favre’s record will serve as added motivation.

Green Bay will begin their season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Bold predictions ahead of the Bears' 2022 season

We’re just a few days away from the Chicago Bears beginning the 2022 NFL season when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers on the lakefront. It’s the inaugural campaign for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who are bringing in a new era of Bears football that hopefully results in a Super Bowl victory one day.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Gm#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears looking at two different offensive line combinations with Lucas Patrick

The Chicago Bears received some good news on the injury front with the return of offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to practice on Monday. Patrick hasn’t practiced since July 28 after injuring his right hand in the second practice of training camp. According to reports, Patrick suffered a broken right thumb that required surgery. So there are questions about whether he’ll be able to snap the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles GM on drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson: I'd like to have that moment back

Life is about rebounding from mistakes; for the Eagles, that means a shift in culture and talent evaluation. Fans can thank the 2020 NFL draft as the moment Philadelphia shifted to a culture of drafting the best available talent over positional fit. With Greg Ward having a breakout season from the slot in 2019, the Eagles entered the following spring’s draft with the approach of drafting an outside wide receiver to help elevate quarterback Carson Wentz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks round out practice squad with signing of 2 more members

The Seattle Seahawks filled out their practice squad on Monday with the addition of two more players – outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and defensive end Jabari Zuniga. Onujiogu originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent and made the squad when the initial 53-man roster was announced before he was waived the following day. Having cleared waivers, he was eligible to be added to the Seahawks practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins had a large group of free agents in for visits

The Miami Dolphins have been combing through the list of free agents with the hopes of improving their roster and practice squad for the season. On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, and they ended up signing four of them to the practice squad by the end of the day, including defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and defensive back Chris Steele.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated game-by-game predictions for the Bucs' 2022 season

The offseason is over, training camp is done, and the preseason is in the rearview mirror. Now, we’re just days away from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the offseason has been full of peaks and valleys, from Tom Brady’s return and some high-profile additions, to the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and the loss of key players due to injury.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 2022 offensive, defensive and special teams captains

One week ahead of the home opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have announced their team captains for the 2022 season. The roster voted to elect the following four players: wide receiver Tyler Lockett as offensive captain, safety Quandre Diggs and defensive tackle Al Woods as defensive captains, and linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore to rep the special teams.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy