Labor Day weekend offers family fun in Lewis County (West Virginia)
JACKSONS MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — Visitors from near and far flocked to Lewis County this weekend for a pair of events — the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival. Visitors, craft and food vendors and musicians filled the WVU...
A look into your past can be found at Hackers Creek Descendants in Lewis County, West Virginia
HORNER, W.Va. (WV News) — Though Hacker’s Creek Pioneer Descendants has an eye on the past, the organization is moving into the future, with an updated website and research tools to assist with genealogical searches that concentrate on the Central West Virginia region. Located in Horner in Lewis...
Morgantown bar detail returns after West Virginia University students do
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department’s bar detail has returned. “Bar detail was a detail that existed for the purpose of augmenting sort of afternoon shift and midnight shift for the unique situation that is downtown [Morgantown], late at night,” Chief Eric Powell told Morgantown City Council at its most recent meeting.
Palatine Park brings summer season to scorching end with hot pepper eating contest, Hootin' in the Holler
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park’s summer season officially ended on Saturday with its closing Hootin’ in the Holler event, but not before four brave attendees brought on the heat by participating in a hot pepper eating contest. The evening of entertainment kicked off with the...
Margaret Ann Tenney
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Tenney, age 77, a resident of Philippi, passed away…
ABN_8088.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Clarksburg S…
Inflatable fun
JACKSONS MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — Visitors from near and far flocked to Lewis County this wee…
Harrison, West Virginia grand jurors might hear allegations in 'moving shootout' and kidnapping cases
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Cases involving the severe beating of a Clarksburg male; a Weston man accused of kidnapping his wife in Harrison County; and individuals involved in an alleged moving shootout from Harrison to Marion counties, could be among those presented to Harrison County grand jurors in the September term.
Birth announcements
CAYTON — A daughter, Harper Lee Cayton, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Amanda Cayton (Jones) and Kevin Cayton of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Glyn and Wanda Jones of Farmington. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Barbara Cayton of Burnsville. Great-grandparent is Charles Ray Carson of Burnsville.
Lady Bugs CEOS holds August meeting
The Lady Bugs Community Education Outreach Service club, a member of the Harrison County CEOS, met at Vincent Memorial UM Church on Aug. 17. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others.
Beatrice Kelly
TERRA ALTA — Beatrice Faye Kelly, 91, of Terra Alta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Andrew Howard and Lillian Bucklew Lipscomb, she was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Preston County.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dale S. Wade to Gabriele Maria Smith, parcel in Union District, $45,000.
Traditional sights and sounds of football season returning to Morgantown, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — College football will return to Morgantown next weekend, bringing with it all of its rich traditions. Many Mountaineer fans start game day with tailgating. Depending on game time, that could be as early as 7 a.m. or before.
Ford-Wheaton deserved a better fate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The most pressing — and depressing — question to come out of Thursday night’s Backyard Brawl West Virginia loss to Pitt to open the 2022 football season was not whether or not coach Neal Brown should have punted or gone for it on fourth and inches near midfield with about six minutes left to play and a seven-point lead.
Grafton avoids loss with Spencer Copeland's late goal
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, Grafton’s Spencer Copeland was moved from midfielder to striker. And with the Bearcats trailing Brooke by one with less than seven minutes remaining, it was Grafton’s Jude Minard who set him up the equalizer.
Bridgeport, Woodrow Wilson play to 1-1 draw
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport boys soccer scored an impressive goal and led Woodrow Wilson into the final 10 minutes of the game Saturday. But in the end, an evenly played game ended with an even result. The visiting Eagles scored in the 75th minute to cancel out...
Turnovers sink Alderson Broaddus in season opener
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Alderson Broaddus Battlers were undone by seven turnovers in their season opener, falling to the Mercyhurst Lakers, 45-28. It was a problem from the start: The Battlers’ first drive of the season ended with a fumble, then Mercyhurst capitalized on a second chance late in the quarter when an offsides penalty wiped away a missed field goal.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels Pitt Postgame 92/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was pleased with the way his teammaes fought against Pitt. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
