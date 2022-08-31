Read full article on original website
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
Antiquities Worth $11m Have Been Seized From the Met
This week, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that in mid-July, officials seized 21 allegedly stolen antiquities worth over $11 million from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to ARTnews, this is the largest single seizure of objects from the Met thus far. A marble head of the Greek goddess Athena and two statues depicting the mythical Greek brothers Castor and Pollux, believed to have been produced during the Roman Empire, were seized. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has conspicuously given many items in their collection back to their countries of origin in recent years; it’s been discovered that many of these antiquities were originally illicitly obtained by unsavory dealers and profiteers. Read it at ARTnews
EXCLUSIVE: Son of British woman tells of his desperate search for identity of the dashing military man from Key West who enthralled his mother 80 years ago while American forces fought in World War II
In the dark days of World War II a dashing young US airman serving in Britain met a pretty English girl. It wasn't exactly a love story, she already had a boyfriend who was being held prisoner of war by the Germans. But Louisa Fitzpatrick did strike up a close...
Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle
At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.
Is Nazi gold real?
Nazi soldiers looted numerous valuable items and tons of gold, but the chances of locating buried treasure are tiny.
Horrors of the trenches exposed by drought: Maze of criss-cross lines emerge in sun-scorched English field... more than 100 years after 'Tommies' dug ditches to prepare for 'going over the top' in WWI
Practice trenches used by British soldiers before they went off to fight in France during the First World War have been discovered in a sun-scorched field amid Britain's ongoing drought. The criss-cross lines were filmed by a drone that was sent up in Newark, Nottinghamshire, during a hunt for a...
Four dead in mystery plane crash after Nato fighters scrambled to jet ‘flying erratically’ across Europe
FOUR people have been killed in a plane crash after the aircraft flew erratically across Europe before coming down in the sea. NATO scrambled jets after air traffic controllers couldn't make contact with the plane when it mysteriously changed course but pilots were unable to see anyone on board. The...
British WW2 veteran who survived Dunkirk evacuation before enduring five years in a Nazi prisoner of war camp has died aged 104
A British WW2 veteran who survived the Dunkirk evacuations which killed hundreds of men before enduring five punishing years in a Nazi prisoner of war camp has died at age of 104. Major John Errington, the oldest veteran of the Royal Scots regiment who fought in rearguard defence at the...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: What goes around, comes around
And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So, Will, I understand there's something you wanted to say to us...
NPR
Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine
If you love fashion, as many of us do, then you know September is a big month. It's when New York, London, Paris and Milan hold their fashion weeks, where designers show off their upcoming collections. And that's when fashion magazines drop their coveted and lucrative September issues, even though, yes, the book generally comes out in the summer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
allthatsinteresting.com
How Meyer Lansky And The Jewish Mob Helped Rid America Of Nazis Before WWII
In 1938, a judge, a rabbi, and a Jewish gangster got together and came up with a plan to beat up America’s Nazi sympathizers whenever and wherever they tried to march. In 1938, American Nazis and their recruiting platform, the German American Bund, posed a very real threat to U.S. sovereignty. But a New York judge and some patriotic Jewish mobsters came on the scene to stop them. That year became the opening salvo in the fight between America’s Jewish mob and Nazis.
BBC
The SS plan to turn a castle into the 'Centre of the World'
During WW2, German SS leader Heinrich Himmler attempted to turn a Renaissance castle into a headquarters for the Nazis' major paramilitary organisation. Dubbed the 'Centre of the World' by Himmler and the SS, plans for a vast redesign of Wewelsburg Castle were drawn up. The work was carried out by the prisoners from an on-site concentration camp but not completed.
On this day in history, Sept. 2, 1945, World War II ends as Japan formally surrenders to US, Allies
The horrific human atrocity of World War II ended aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay as Japan formally signed documents of surrender on this day in history, Sept. 2, 1945. The ceremony lasted just 23 minutes. Yet it ended more than a total decade of devastating global conflict that...
realitytitbit.com
Germany's Next Top Model star Larissa Marolt dated Whitney Sudler-Smith
Whitney Sudler-Smith is known to be the ladies man of Southern Charm. He has only been in one serious relationship during the Bravo series, which was with TV star and model Larissa Marolt. The filmmaker is the creator and executive director behind the Charleston-based show, and son of co-star Patricia...
ComicBook
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
Remembering World War II Is More Important Now Than Ever | Opinion
World War II started on September 1, 1939. The Third Reich, unprovoked and without any notice, started its invasion of Poland.
