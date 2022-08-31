ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, OH

Lima News

Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic

As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
ADA, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: First car bought with lunch money

KALIDA — For Mike and Melanie Rigsby, the choice was an easy one. “We skipped lunch in high school and instead used our lunch money to help buy a 1947 Ford Club Coupe,” Mike Rigsby said. They still have that vehicle today. It is one of 11 classic...
KALIDA, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit

Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
MARION, OH
findlayohio.com

Natural Gas Supplier Chosen-IGS Energy

The City of Findlay has contracted with IGS Energy to provide natural gas supplier services to its residents through its gas aggregation program. The program is 24-month at a fixed-rate of $.853 per ccf with no early termination fee. The program will run from October 2022-September 2024. Letters detailing the...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima launches housing repair programs

LIMA — The City of Lima has launched two new programs to aid in housing development and revitalization. The Better Together Program is a forgivable loan program to assist homeowners to make repairs needed for health, safety and property maintenance. The loan will assist in repairs up to $35,000. In order to be eligible for the program, homeowners must have a household income of less than 80% of the Area Median Income. For example, a family of four must receive no more than $53,400 in yearly income.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
LIMA, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
cleveland19.com

Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
WILLARD, OH

