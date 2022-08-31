Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
ASAP Rocky & Playboi Carti Share New Untitled Song & Video: Watch
ASAP Rocky has been through some things this year. From the high to having a child with Rihanna to the low of getting arrested for allegedly shooting at his friend, it’s been a lot. While all that is happening, fans have been looking forward to hearing some new music...
hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Khaled Releases Video For ‘JADAKISS INTERLUDE’ Feat. Jadakiss — Watch
DJ Khaled has been relentless in giving songs from his new album GOD DID the visual treatment. He’s been releasing videos on a daily basis and tonight he continues. Yesterday it was the video for 21 Savage’s ‘WAY PAST LUCK‘ and tonight, it’s for a different solo record on the LP – ‘JADAKISS INTERLUDE’.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Shares New Song ‘For No Reason’: Listen
Kodak Black is currently working on his new album which is expected to be released later this year. So far, he has not revealed any details about the LP but he’s making sure the fans are fed with new music regularly. In June, he dropped an EP to celebrate his birthday featuring collaborations with Future and more. Then last month, he served another Extended Play called Closure containing 4 new tracks.
hiphop-n-more.com
The Weeknd Loses Voice in Middle of SoFi Stadium Show, Cancels & Apologizes to Fans: Watch
The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.
RELATED PEOPLE
hiphop-n-more.com
Big Sean Finally Releases ‘Detroit’ Mixtape on Streaming; Includes New Song ‘More Thoughts’
Ten years ago on September 5, Big Sean released his mixtape Detroit on free mixtape sites and immediately scored a hit with the audience. Till this day, it’s easily one of the best rap mixtapes to come out and for years, fans have been demanding that it should be available on streaming services as well for convenience. In March, Sean hinted while replying to a fan on Twitter that a re-mastered version of the tape will arrive on DSPs in April but that didn’t happen.
hiphop-n-more.com
[Saturday Spotlight] Orayvia + MILLII
Welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star. This week, we received over 40 submissions — below are the two picks!
hiphop-n-more.com
Watch Made In America Fest 2022 (Live Stream)
It’s hard to believe that it’s this time of year already, but today and tomorrow, this year’s Made In America Fest takes place from Philadelphia. Tonight, Tyler, The Creator headlines with artists like J.I.D, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Kodak Black and more taking the stage before him. Below you can check out a full list of what times everyone hits the stage along with the official live stream.
Comments / 0