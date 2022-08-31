Expert: Another Pandemic Will Come Sooner Than the Last, Pharmacy’s Role Will Be Increasingly Pivotal

Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Disparities Persist Among US Adults Receiving a COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Researchers suggest that more public health measures should be taken to address disparities among adults boosted for COVID-19. A new study published in JAMA Network Open shows disparities among boosted adults in the United States dependent on geographic, occupational, and sociodemographic variations, suggesting targeted efforts to increase boosted subgroups. Populations with low socioeconomic status, those previously affected by COVID-19, and health beliefs could inhibit certain groups of people from getting boosted.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
pharmacytimes.com
Expert: New Cap On Out-of-Pocket Costs for Medicare Beneficiaries Could Be Significant for Some Patients
Patients who had previously hit their out-of-pocket maximums could see a significant change. Aislinn Antrim: Hi, I'm Aislinn Antrim with Pharmacy Times®, and I'm here with Joey Dizenhouse, senior vice president and head of pharmacy services at Health Trust, to discuss the recent Inflation Reduction Act and how it could impact drug pricing and access and a variety of other issues. How might this larger act impact drug pricing for all Americans, including those who receive medications through PBMs?
pharmacytimes.com
People Experiencing Homelessness Found to Have Less COVID-19 Incidence Than General Population
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted people experiencing homeless, though estimates remain unknown and highlights a need for more inclusive data. People experiencing homeless (PEH) had fewer total COVID-19 cases and incidence rates than the general population at state, district, and local levels, according to a cross-sectional study published in JAMA. Researchers evaluated primary outcomes for the number of PEH COVID-19 cases and compared incidence rates of COVID-19 cases between PEH and the general population of a shared geographical area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
The Evolution of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring for Tacrolimus
Therapeutic drug monitoring is essential with tacrolimus, which is one of the key immunosuppressive agents used after solid organ transplant. Solid organ transplantation of the lungs, heart, liver, intestines, or kidney offers life-saving treatment for patients living with end-organ dysfunction. During transplantation, various immunosuppressive medications are used at different times to prevent the patient’s body from rejecting the transplanted organ.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
Comments / 0