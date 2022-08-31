ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 4 Maryland Sweeps B1G/ACC Challenge With 7-2 Win Over No. 18 Duke

NEWTON, MA – No. 4 Maryland defeated No. 18 Duke 7-2 on Sunday afternoon to close out their weekend in Newton, Massachusetts for the B1G/ACC Challenge. The Terps got goals from seven different players including Hope Rose, Margot Lawn, Bibi Donraadt, Emma DeBerdine, Danielle Van Rootselaar, Leah Crouse and Maura Verleg.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Terps Run Past Buffalo In Opener, 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Behind two rushing touchdowns each byRoman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II, Maryland defeated Buffalo 31-10 in its first game of the 2022 season, the 17th consecutive home opener win for the Terps. Hemby and Littleton combined for 148 rushing yards and Hemby registered his first-ever 100-yard...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
No. 9 Maryland Falls To No. 20 Denver 2-0

Box Score COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 9 Maryland fell 2-0 to No. 20 Denver in the first Friday Night Lights game of the year for the Terps. During the match, Maryland celebrated 20 seasons of The Crew, the program's dedicated student supporters. The Terps are now 1-1-1 this season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Terps Fall to Bulls in Five Sets

STONY BROOK, NY -- Maryland volleyball (4-2) fell to the South Florida Bulls (3-2) in five sets on Saturday morning to finish the Stony Brook Invitational. After narrowly dropping the first set, the Terps rallied to dominate the second set 25-12. The Terps finished the set on a 15-4 run, with a definitive 9-0 run to close it out.
STONY BROOK, NY
Terps Best Stony Brook 3-0, Win Second Game Of The Day

STONY BROOK, NY -- The Terps won their second game of the day in the Stony Brook Invitational, defeating host Stony Brook 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-16). The first set was a back-and-forth affair with Maryland going down 15-16 at one point. Aided by three kills by reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Rainelle Jones, the Terps proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to propel themselves to the come-from-behind victory.
STONY BROOK, NY

