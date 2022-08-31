STONY BROOK, NY -- The Terps won their second game of the day in the Stony Brook Invitational, defeating host Stony Brook 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-16). The first set was a back-and-forth affair with Maryland going down 15-16 at one point. Aided by three kills by reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Rainelle Jones, the Terps proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to propel themselves to the come-from-behind victory.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO