Winston-salem, NC

charlottemagazine.com

Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game

“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
SALISBURY, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest Football at Vanderbilt point spread

Wake Forest Football will take its show on the road for the first time in the 2022 season, and Vegas has them as a slight favorite Saturday in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is 2-0 after a 63-10 week zero road shellacking of Hawaii and a 42-31 home victory...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
WBTV

Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
CONCORD, NC
ourdavie.com

Newcomers joining favorites at Saturday’s CBC Bluegrass Festival

Two favorites – The Kruger Brothers and the Junior Sisk Band – are returning for the Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, set for Saturday at the camp just outside of Mocksville. Artists making their first appearance at the festival will include the award-winning young bluegrasser Carley Arrowood and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
The Planking Traveler

Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Taylorsville Times

The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store

The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

