Read full article on original website
Related
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
Wake Forest Football at Vanderbilt point spread
Wake Forest Football will take its show on the road for the first time in the 2022 season, and Vegas has them as a slight favorite Saturday in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is 2-0 after a 63-10 week zero road shellacking of Hawaii and a 42-31 home victory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
ourdavie.com
Newcomers joining favorites at Saturday’s CBC Bluegrass Festival
Two favorites – The Kruger Brothers and the Junior Sisk Band – are returning for the Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, set for Saturday at the camp just outside of Mocksville. Artists making their first appearance at the festival will include the award-winning young bluegrasser Carley Arrowood and...
wfmynews2.com
Businesses react to unexpected rush in customers on Labor Day
Two businesses in Greensboro saw more customers than expected. Due to staffing struggles, one wasn’t as well equipped to handle the rush.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
Veterans win helicopter back after it was taken from VFW post in Alexander County
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A group of veterans in Alexander County has won a court battle over an antique helicopter. The veterans refurbished the Vietnam-era helicopter at their post south of Taylorsville, but they say it was taken from their property one day without their permission. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!. The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylorsville Times
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
Bridge in Winston-Salem set to permanently close as part of Northern Beltway project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The bridge on Oak Grove Church Road in Winston-Salem is set to permanently close in two weeks. The closure is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, which is aimed at alleviating traffic and improving safety along U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Many people living in the area take the […]
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Several people taken to hospital after crash on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard. Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people […]
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
Comments / 0