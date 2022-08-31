AHOSKIE – Once a bad case of “fumblelitis” was cured, Herford County had little trouble in recording its third straight win of the season here Friday night. Junior quarterback Keveon Rodgers threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns while fellow 11th graders Elijah Outlaw and Wayne Futrell combined for 182 rushing yards and one score each to lead the Bears to a 48-8 non-conference win over longtime rival Bertie.

WINDSOR, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO