makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Shortcuts to Open System Properties in Windows 11

Windows 11’s Settings app has an About page that lists all the System Properties of your PC. The page includes basic system specifications, the Windows OS version, edition, and build info. Users will sometimes need to look at its info to check how their PCs match up with a program's system requirements before installing it.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application

If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How Does an EV Motor Work?

Electric motors are everywhere. It probably wouldn't be a stretch to say that modern civilization as we know it might not look the same if it wasn't for the invention of the electric motor. Electric motors are also omnipresent in your day-to-day life, from electric water pumps to electric motors that power cooling fans.
ENGINEERING
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Table in Excel

Excel tables can quickly give the data in your spreadsheet an organized look and make them easier to manage. Once you format a range of cells as an Excel table, you'll be able to sort and filter the data in them, and use structure references in related formulas. Creating an...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

4 Efficient Logging Packages for Your Go Apps

Logging is the technique of keeping records for future purposes in the software development cycle. Logging is critical because logs help with debugging, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and project monitoring. You can use logging at various levels of your applications for errors, warnings, debugging, and more. Logging in Go. The Go standard...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Restore a Missing Background Apps Permission Option in Windows 11

The background apps permissions option in Windows 11 lets you configure Windows Store apps to run in the background. Depending on your power plan, you can allow or block an app from running in the background. However, what if this option is missing? Here's how to restore the background apps...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How Does a Lithium-Ion EV Battery Work?

Now that EVs are taking over our roads, more and more people are becoming interested in the technology behind these vehicles. EVs feature tons of exciting technology. In today's electric vehicles, you can find everything from regenerative brakes to advanced fast charging. But, apart from the electric motors, the most...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Time and Date Manipulation in Go Applications

Time and date are crucial components of a lot of software, from time management utilities to web applications. As a programmer, you need to know how to manipulate time and date in whichever language you use. In Go, the time package bundles the functions for time and date manipulation. You...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Easily Extract a Table From a PDF

If you've got a table in a PDF file and want to use it elsewhere, you don't have to recreate it manually. Technology is here to make life easier, as there are many tools you could use for extracting tables from a PDF file. With these tools, you can import...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use the @DisplayName Annotation in JUnit

One of the most difficult problems in software development is naming. Creating meaningful names for the fundamental aspects of a program, such as classes and methods, can be tricky. Naming restrictions, such as no spacing, further amplify this problem. The naming problem persists in every aspect of the software development...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How Scoping Works in JavaScript

“Scope” refers to the current context of execution in which your code can reference or “see” values and expressions. Variables, objects, and functions from various parts of the code are accessible based on their scopes. In JavaScript, variables, objects, and functions can have a global scope, a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Prevent Others From Moving or Resizing the Windows Taskbar

You’re using your Windows device and notice that the taskbar has been moved or resized. Regardless of if you accidentally moved it without realising, or someone used your PC before you, it can be annoying. Fortunately, it's really easy to lock the taskbar in place, protecting it from both...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is a Magnet Link and How Do You Use It?

Peer-to-peer networks are essential for distributing large files across the internet—they lighten the load on servers and create a widespread distribution network. In recent years, magnet links have started to replace .torrent links. But what are magnet links, and why should you use them?. Why Do Torrents Exist, and...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Has the Desktop Window Manager Stopped Working on Windows? Try These Fixes

The Desktop Window Manager (DWM.exe) is a system process that helps with displaying the graphical user interface (GUI) and provides various visual effects such as transparent windows, live taskbar thumbnails, and more. If this process stops working, Windows may bug you with the "Desktop window manager stopped working and was closed" error message.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Is Wickr Secure? How the Encrypted Instant Messenger App Works

You have almost certainly used an instant messaging app at some point. In fact, you probably use one on a daily basis, and it is highly likely you use apps like Facebook Messenger—which is neither secure nor private. Fortunately, secure alternatives that keep your messages private, and don't collect...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Create Hyperlinks in Microsoft Word

Hyperlinks are a neat way of referring your readers to external pages or even internal sections of your Word document. With hyperlinks in Word, you can create clickable texts or graphics which take your reader to a specified destination. This destination can be a web page, a section of the...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Paxful? How Does It Work?

Peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading has become common as more retail traders enter the crypto space. While centralized crypto exchanges offer platforms for this purpose, there are standalone marketplaces specifically for trading assets directly between buyers and sellers. Paxful is one of the top platforms where P2P crypto trading is done....
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

How to Determine the Value of an NFT Before Investing

Like in the stock, forex, and crypto markets, where there are yardsticks to evaluate the strength of assets, there are metrics you can use to rate the worth and potential value of an NFT before investing in it. Four of these metrics will be explained in this article, along with some benefits and risks you should be aware of before investing in an NFT.
STOCKS
makeuseof.com

Off-Chain vs. On-Chain in Crypto: What's the Difference?

If you're into crypto, you'll be familiar with blockchains. These ledgers form the backbone of the crypto industry and perform a variety of functions, including transaction processing. But crypto transactions are not all one and the same and can be either on-chain or off-chain. But what exactly does this mean?...
MARKETS

