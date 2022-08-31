ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss running game dominates Troy in opener

OXFORD — After an offseason of speculation, it was once again a quarterback wearing No. 2 starting Ole Miss’ latest campaign. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart — a highly-coveted offseason addition from USC —made the first start of his Rebels career Saturday afternoon. The Utah native was...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Troy Brown, Khari Coleman make their marks in Ole Miss debuts

OXFORD — Ole Miss senior linebacker Troy Brown knows outsiders thought the Rebels’ linebacker corps was going to potentially be the weak link on an otherwise stout, deep defense. He and junior Khari Coleman did their best to dispel any such doubt on Saturday. Brown and Coleman —...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tupelo stolen plane leads to grand larceny, terrorist threat charges

TUPELO — A 29-year-old Shannon man faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats after he stole an airplane from Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said federal officials were also considering four or five additional charges...
TUPELO, MS

