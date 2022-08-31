Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Former Starkville High QB Luke Altmyer to get first crack at Central Arkansas, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reiterates
OXFORD — Sophomore Jaxson Dart got his chance to make the first impression in Ole Miss’ 2022 quarterback derby. This weekend, it will be Starkville High School product Luke Altmyer’s turn. Dart, the highly touted transfer from USC, was solid in his first start for the No....
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Kiffin’s ‘Tell The Truth’ message is a time-honored football approach
OXFORD — While many enjoyed a holiday, it was “Tell The Truth Monday” at Ole Miss, and as it sometimes does, the truth hurt. There was a lot of good to take from a 28-10 win over Troy, but there aren’t many Saturdays that the Rebels will be able to win by three touchdowns while committing three turnovers.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss running game dominates Troy in opener
OXFORD — After an offseason of speculation, it was once again a quarterback wearing No. 2 starting Ole Miss’ latest campaign. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart — a highly-coveted offseason addition from USC —made the first start of his Rebels career Saturday afternoon. The Utah native was...
Commercial Dispatch
Troy Brown, Khari Coleman make their marks in Ole Miss debuts
OXFORD — Ole Miss senior linebacker Troy Brown knows outsiders thought the Rebels’ linebacker corps was going to potentially be the weak link on an otherwise stout, deep defense. He and junior Khari Coleman did their best to dispel any such doubt on Saturday. Brown and Coleman —...
Commercial Dispatch
Tupelo stolen plane leads to grand larceny, terrorist threat charges
TUPELO — A 29-year-old Shannon man faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats after he stole an airplane from Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said federal officials were also considering four or five additional charges...
