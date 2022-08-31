ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Ohio State

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYw2U_0hcw008m00

Notre Dame has a tough draw to open 2022 by playing at Ohio State. We don’t know if the Irish have an upset in them, but you better believe it would vault them even higher in the rankings than they already are. If there are any actual believers in the Irish for this contest, we’d be interested to know why because they sure aren’t many.

Let’s look at what some college football experts, including those on the Wire sites, are predicting for this game:

Patrick Conn - USA TODAY Sports College Wires

Prediction: Ohio State

X-Factor: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

CFN Experts

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season game as coach of the Fighting Irish comes against his alma mater. The potent Buckeyes’ offense is daunting, but how their revamped defense looks against Notre Dame’s new starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, is worth watching.”

James Parks, College Football HQ

Aside from Michigan, Notre Dame is arguably the only team on Ohio State’s schedule that actually can field a roster comparable to what the Buckeyes are putting on the field.

Perhaps not at the skill positions, but in the secondary and at linebacker, and especially on the offensive line. That could be Notre Dame’s ace in the hole.

Control the tempo at the line early and stymie Ohio State’s attempt to balance its offensive attack, especially on third down, while Buchner and his receivers test OSU’s unproven defense, and the Irish can make this close early.

That said, the Buckeyes still have too potent a deep field threat behind what looks like the best receiver room in college football, with a Heisman finalist – and this year’s Heisman favorite – driving this offense.

That difference in big-play ability might be the piece of the puzzle that tips the scales over in the scarlet and gray’s favor.”

Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, 247Sports

Hummer:

“I don’t think this is going to be all that close. Ohio State can score on anybody, including Notre Dame. So, the Irish are going to have to move the ball. And I don’t really trust Tyler Buchner to do that in his first start. And even if I did, I don’t think the Irish have the weapons on the outside to really punish a somewhat questionable Buckeyes secondary. Ohio State is one of the two best teams in college football this year. The Buckeyes win big.”

Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 24

Crawford:

“This is a big number the Buckeyes are hanging against a Top 5 opponent, but I’m not sold on the Fighting Irish. In fact, I think Notre Dame could very well finish outside of the top 15 this fall in Marcus Freeman’s first season. Ohio State is my preseason pick to win the national championship and laying the current odds, I like C.J. Stroud’s chances to take the Heisman, too. That adds up to an impressive showing on Saturday in Columbus for one of the nation’s most talented teams.”

Ohio State 41, Notre Dame 20

Morgan Moriarty, Bleacher Report

“This is the best matchup of the weekend. Ohio State missed out on the playoff last season but still finished 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes return 14 starters, including Heisman candidate quarterback C.J. Stroud. Also back is receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, will begin a new era under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish return eight starters on defense, the unit Freeman oversaw as defensive coordinator before being elevated to head coach last December. Notre Dame, per usual, has playoff hopes as an independent. But a tough schedule featuring BYU, Clemson and USC might make a playoff path more difficult.

I’ll be interested to see how new Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner plays in a hostile environment. This should be a good game, but the Buckeyes at home gives them a big edge.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate. That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Power Rankings: Where did Arkansas move after beating Cincinnati

Well, lookie there. The SEC showed itself as well as could be expected in college football’s opening week. The league was almost perfect against its competition. Except LSU. Even Vanderbilt picked up a victory. Alabama and Georgia looked like the two best teams in the country. Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M could be in the conversation for a Top-10 spot. Even the mid-tier and bottom-tier teams – the Commodores notwithstanding – look like players. The league feels like a 13-bid league when bowl season rolls around. With everyone winning, not much changed in the power rankings. Only Florida moved up a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Irish#Wire#Razorbackswire Com#Cornhuskerswire Com#Coloradobuffaloeswire Com#Cfn#Sportsbookwire Com#Fightingirishwire Com#Winnersandwhiners Com#Soonerswire Com#Associated Press
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols' quarterback debuts in Pac-12

Former Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout made his debut with Colorado Friday. TCU defeated the Buffaloes, 38-12, in Boulder, Colorado. Shrout transferred from Tennessee to Colorado in Dec. 2020. He appeared in eight games for the Vols from 2018-20. Shrout completed 37-of-69 passing attempts for 494 yards, five touchdowns and three...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks by PFF grade through Week 1

For the Big Ten, Week 1 is in the books, and some teams really like what they have at quarterback. But not every team is set with its starter. Of course, Michigan football has a quarterback controversy, with Cade McNamara, the incumbent starter from last year, getting the nod in Week 1 before J.J. McCarthy starts in Week 2. Alan Bowman got a handful of snaps in the season opener against Colorado State, as well. Rutgers played three quarterbacks in its win over Boston College, as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Rutgers football wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from football

Transfer wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from Rutgers football, the standout playmaker said in a statement posted on Monday afternoon. Harris saw limited snaps on Saturday, the transfer wide receiver registering a single catch in Rutgers football’s 22-21 win at Boston College. A transfer from Syracuse (with a brief stop in Kentucky this winter), Harris is a big-play wide receiver who possesses size and speed. The hope was that he could add to a wide receiver corps at Rutgers that has depth and explosiveness. Last season, Harris played just three games before leaving Syracuse and ending up in the transfer portal....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State receives votes in AP Top 25

So much for the idea of playing a home opener in Week 2 with a national ranking for Penn State. Penn State was left outside of the latest AP Top 25, similar to their fate in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Like the Coaches Poll, Penn State is second among the teams also receiving votes after their Week 1 win at Purdue and ahead of their home opener in Beaver Stadium in Week 2. Penn State is 21 points away from the No. 25 ranking, currently occupied by Houston this week. Oregon fell out of the top 25 after...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy