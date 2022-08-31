What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Ohio State
Notre Dame has a tough draw to open 2022 by playing at Ohio State. We don’t know if the Irish have an upset in them, but you better believe it would vault them even higher in the rankings than they already are. If there are any actual believers in the Irish for this contest, we’d be interested to know why because they sure aren’t many.
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including those on the Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season game as coach of the Fighting Irish comes against his alma mater. The potent Buckeyes’ offense is daunting, but how their revamped defense looks against Notre Dame’s new starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, is worth watching.”
James Parks, College Football HQ
Aside from Michigan, Notre Dame is arguably the only team on Ohio State’s schedule that actually can field a roster comparable to what the Buckeyes are putting on the field.
Perhaps not at the skill positions, but in the secondary and at linebacker, and especially on the offensive line. That could be Notre Dame’s ace in the hole.
Control the tempo at the line early and stymie Ohio State’s attempt to balance its offensive attack, especially on third down, while Buchner and his receivers test OSU’s unproven defense, and the Irish can make this close early.
That said, the Buckeyes still have too potent a deep field threat behind what looks like the best receiver room in college football, with a Heisman finalist – and this year’s Heisman favorite – driving this offense.
That difference in big-play ability might be the piece of the puzzle that tips the scales over in the scarlet and gray’s favor.”
Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, 247Sports
Hummer:
“I don’t think this is going to be all that close. Ohio State can score on anybody, including Notre Dame. So, the Irish are going to have to move the ball. And I don’t really trust Tyler Buchner to do that in his first start. And even if I did, I don’t think the Irish have the weapons on the outside to really punish a somewhat questionable Buckeyes secondary. Ohio State is one of the two best teams in college football this year. The Buckeyes win big.”
Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 24
Crawford:
“This is a big number the Buckeyes are hanging against a Top 5 opponent, but I’m not sold on the Fighting Irish. In fact, I think Notre Dame could very well finish outside of the top 15 this fall in Marcus Freeman’s first season. Ohio State is my preseason pick to win the national championship and laying the current odds, I like C.J. Stroud’s chances to take the Heisman, too. That adds up to an impressive showing on Saturday in Columbus for one of the nation’s most talented teams.”
Ohio State 41, Notre Dame 20
Morgan Moriarty, Bleacher Report
“This is the best matchup of the weekend. Ohio State missed out on the playoff last season but still finished 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes return 14 starters, including Heisman candidate quarterback C.J. Stroud. Also back is receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, will begin a new era under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish return eight starters on defense, the unit Freeman oversaw as defensive coordinator before being elevated to head coach last December. Notre Dame, per usual, has playoff hopes as an independent. But a tough schedule featuring BYU, Clemson and USC might make a playoff path more difficult.
I’ll be interested to see how new Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner plays in a hostile environment. This should be a good game, but the Buckeyes at home gives them a big edge.”
