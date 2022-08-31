ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri judge moves Greitens' custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Federal report: Mo. Medicaid application wait among worst in US

A federal report released Thursday shows that Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing Medicaid applications in the federally permitted time. The report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, contains the first data covering the period since Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility late last year. CMS used to release the reports annually but will now publish them on a quarterly basis.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dead after head-on crash

MORGAN COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after wrong-way crash with a semi

LIVINGSTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Michael B. Wiggins, 64, Chillicothe, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 five miles west of Chillicothe. The Outlander and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after semi trucks swerve to avoid crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Kevin R. Owens, 31, Belton, and a 1993 International semi driven by Ronald D. Sinnock, 70, Beardstown, Illinois, were southbound on Interstate 29 in the St. Joseph city limits.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

