Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
As teens wait for work, ag firms opt for guest workers to tend cornfields
Over time, Lynn Leif found herself with less and less work to offer to teenagers. For more than 40 years, Leif and her family employed up to 500 middle and high schoolers to detassel corn in July and August. Based in York, Nebraska, she ran buses to pick up teens in neighboring Seward and all the way to Lincoln one hour away.
Missouri judge moves Greitens' custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
Federal report: Mo. Medicaid application wait among worst in US
A federal report released Thursday shows that Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing Medicaid applications in the federally permitted time. The report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, contains the first data covering the period since Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility late last year. CMS used to release the reports annually but will now publish them on a quarterly basis.
Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas
KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
Lawmakers ask Mo. governor to add pot legalization to special session
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and activists are calling for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to include marijuana legalization on the agenda of the legislature’s upcoming special session. The group also announced the launch of a campaign aimed at defeating a marijuana legalization constitutional amendment set to appear on the...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
Missouri man dead after head-on crash
MORGAN COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Missouri tax cut special session delayed as negotiations continue
The legislature will not reconvene next week as previously planned to debate a $700 million tax cut proposal offered by Gov. Mike Parson, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said in an email to staff Wednesday. Instead, the session is now scheduled to begin the following week, when lawmakers are already...
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
Missouri man dies after wrong-way crash with a semi
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Michael B. Wiggins, 64, Chillicothe, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 five miles west of Chillicothe. The Outlander and...
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scoreboard - September 2, 2022
It's week 2 of high school football in Missouri, and week 1 in the state of Kansas! Here's a look at all of the KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area results. - Southeast KC abruptly left the field with 10:08 remaining. No word as to why. - Week 3: Cameron home to...
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
Missouri man injured after semi trucks swerve to avoid crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Kevin R. Owens, 31, Belton, and a 1993 International semi driven by Ronald D. Sinnock, 70, Beardstown, Illinois, were southbound on Interstate 29 in the St. Joseph city limits.
St. Joseph man convicted of illegal firearm possession in U.S. District Court
A St. Joseph man was convicted in federal court Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-year-old Earl B. Penn was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a sentence of 15 years to life in federal prison without parole. Evidence shows...
