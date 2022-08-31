ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

K102.5

Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan

According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
K102.5

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
K102.5

Plenty of Pumpkins! Fall Is In Full Force At These West Michigan Stores

Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!
K102.5

5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops

I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
K102.5

At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan

Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
K102.5

Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground

The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
K102.5

How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned

Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
K102.5

MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears

How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
K102.5

Seniors At Kalamazoo High School Purchase And Paint Parking Spots For The School Year

With the month of September merely days away, the school year has already started in Michigan and the one group we can count on being ready to go to school besides the kindergartners, are the seniors. Senior year is the most exciting year of school as you know everything is almost done and it's your decision to continue your education. They may be excited to be done but at the same time, they want to enjoy the year for what it is.
