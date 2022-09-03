ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Body Breakouts? This $25 Spray Could Virtually Eliminate Backne

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Breakouts can be such a bummer! We know pretty much everyone gets them, but we just can’t help hating them whenever they pop up on our own skin. Facial acne is enough to deal with, but what about when you’re breaking out on your body too? Backne, chestne and beyond — no more, please!

Whether you’ve dealt with body blemishes for a long time or they made a later appearance in your life, we don’t want you to feel like there’s nothing you can do. Showers and clean clothes are important, of course, but you probably want that extra-concentrated kick to really do the job !

See it!

Get the Paula’s Choice Clear Acne Body Spray for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a maximum-strength acne body spray — and it has tons of five-star reviews to back up its advertised benefits. It contains 2% salicylic acid as its key ingredient, known for being a major acne eliminator. It doesn’t stop there though! It adds on barberry extract and licorice root extract as well, both of which could be majorly helpful in soothing skin sensitivity and irritation. Licorice root extract is so calming, it’s even been found to be “an effective agent for the treatment of atopic dermatitis” ( Pub Med )!

Using this spray could help reduce current breakouts all well as prevent new blemishes and blackheads from appearing. It may have other amazing benefits too! It claims to calm redness, visibly reduce pore size, help even out texture and tone, exfoliate dead skin cells and even diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

See it!

Get the Paula’s Choice Clear Acne Body Spray for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This spray is super easy to use. You can hold it upside down to target hard-to-reach areas — goodbye, backne! — and it absorbs quickly so it doesn’t feel greasy. It’s made for any skin type too: normal, dry oily or combo. It’s paraben-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free as well. It even has a 100% recyclable bottle!

We heavily trust Paula’s Choice with acne-focused skincare, and this body spray is no exception. For $25, it’s hard to go wrong!

See it!

Get the Paula’s Choice Clear Acne Body Spray for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Neck Wrinkles? Cellulite? Grab This $15 Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from Paula’s Choice here and explore more skincare at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and
perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

These Anti-Anxiety Bracelets Are Like Wearable Forms of Self-Care

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all have our favorite forms of self-care. We meditate, we do yoga, we go for a run, we read books, we watch sitcoms, we talk to a therapist, we take candlelit baths, we write or doodle, etc. […]
YOGA
Us Weekly

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA
Us Weekly

New! Merit’s Bronze Balm Is the ‘Easiest Bronzer — Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bronzer can be just the thing to seriously elevate your makeup look, but finding the right one can be very difficult. Many brands don’t offer enough shades, or they streak down your face, look cakey or barely show […]
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eliminator#Dry Skin#Skin Tone#Licorice
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

This 2-Piece Sweater Set Is the New Cozy Girl Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not always easy being a Cozy Girl. Dress codes, public outings, extreme weather and rough, itchy clothing are just a few of many factors working against us. Is it so wrong to want to feel like we’re […]
APPAREL
The Independent

11 best sunscreens for your body: Lotions, sprays and creams for everyday use

Banish all thoughts of the sunscreens of your childhood: those thick white creams, which seemed to have the consistency of paint, layered uncomfortably with scratchy sand and sticky melted ice lollies. Sunscreens have now achieved a whole new level of sophistication.The good old British sunshine has made a few appearances this year already – so, before you head out to the beach, park or garden, remember that a decent sunscreen really is a non-negotiable, whatever type of skin you have.Lisa Bickerstaffe, spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, gave us the lowdown: “SPF stands for sun protection factor and refers to the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

13 of the Best Labor Day Home Deals — Save Over $1,000

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We truly feel like Labor Day is an under-appreciated holiday. Not only do most people get the day off, but the sales are always off the chain! It's such a great day to go shopping, especially if you're […]
HOME & GARDEN
Us Weekly

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Gushes About ‘Low-Key’ Relationship With Long-Distance Boyfriend: ‘Everybody Loves Him’

Long-distance love. Amanza Smith is still going steady with her boyfriend of more than two years — but fans still don’t know his identity. “I’m still in the same relationship I’ve been in for about two and a half years now, and we’ve remained very low-key,” the Selling Sunset star, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, August 30, while promoting her partnership with Glad ForceFlex with Clorox and her collaboration with clothing brand Bella Boss. “Everyone on the cast knows him and has met him. He’s spent time with Jason [Oppenheim] and the boys and everybody.”
NFL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

199K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy