CT’s top insurance regulator sees ‘shared sacrifice’ by limiting health insurers’ profit as consumer rates rise [Hartford Courant]
Limiting health insurers in Connecticut to a small profit margin coupled with double-digit rate increases borne by nearly 190,000 residents ensures shared sacrifice, the state’s top insurance regulator said Tuesday. The Insurance Department. announced Friday it scaled back 2023 health insurance rate increase requests. But higher prices for many...
New Research Underscores Value of Life Insurance in Helping Consumers Address Today’s Top Financial Planning Challenges
Amid rising concerns around inflation, market volatility and tax and business planning,. is using Life Insurance Awareness Month to encourage people to consider the living benefits of life insurance. RADNOR, Pa. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New research from. Lincoln Financial Group. (NYSE: LNC) finds. U.S. consumers surveyed are looking to better understand...
Industry’s first indexed whole life insurance product combines guaranteed protection with significant growth potential
Groundbreaking product only available from Ohio National. Indexed whole life insurance offers the stability and guarantees of traditional whole life — but with index-based growth opportunities. New product ideal for consumers looking for protection and asset growth through market-based returns with accompanying downside protection. CINCINNATI. ,. Sept. 06, 2022.
Truist Insurance Holdings further enhances premium finance business with acquisition of BankDirect Capital Finance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 6, 2022 Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. , a subsidiary of. (NYSE: TFC) and the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the. , announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. BankDirect Capital Finance. , a nationwide premium finance company, from. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
5 Tips When Buying Life Insurance for the First Time
ERIE, Pa. , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major life changes like getting married, starting a family or buying a house are often when people start thinking about buying life insurance. Now, more than ever, people are more concerned with their financial security. Buying a life policy can be a process that sounds intimidating or confusing – but it's also very important.
Stimulus update 2022: One-time checks worth up to $1,657 to be sent out in Pennsylvania soon
Financial relief is coming for older and disabled residents of Pennsylvania in the form of a "bonus" property tax or rent rebate.
Patent Issued for Model-based data transformation (USPTO 11416720): Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
-- A patent by the inventors Agrawal, Pankaj ( Concord, NC , US), Hintze, John V. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A financial institution may exchange data with its existing and/or potential clients, including institutional clients, e.g., for performing client enrollment, onboarding, reporting, as well as various financial account management operations and/or financial transactions.
AEGIS Selects Sapiens to Automate and Modernize its Reinsurance Processes
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. AEGIS Selects Sapiens to Automate and Modernize its Reinsurance. Sapiens Reinsurance solution will improve efficiency and enable auditable processing. to better serve partners. (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today thatAEGIS, a...
Best's Market Segment Report: European Big Four Reinsurers’ Appetite for Property Catastrophe Reduced but Not Lost
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ahead of the annual Rendez-Vous de Septembre in. , AM Best’s analysis of the European big four reinsurers – Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re and SCOR – reveals improving financial performance after a challenging 2020, though significant headwinds remain in both life and non-life segments.
USAA Survey Data Shows Inflation Affecting Discretionary Spending; Retirement Preparations Largely Untouched
SAN ANTONIO , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflation is top-of-mind for most Americans, as a majority say that they have reduced household spending in many areas except when it comes to retirement savings and life insurance. A new. USAA Life Insurance Company. survey explored how American civilian and military-connected...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS LENDER PLACED INSURANCE CAPABILITIES FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MINITER GROUP IN MASSACHUSETTS
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. James L. Miniter Insurance Agency, Inc. (. Miniter Group. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Rockland, Massachusetts. ,. Miniter Group. is a provider of lending risk...
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced today that.
Workers Compensation Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
AIG (. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/17401-global-workers-compensation-insurance-market. Definition:. Workers compensation insurance offers medical and wage benefits to people who are injured at work. The coverage is authorized by each state and the wage and medical benefits vary by state. Workers compensation is considered...
Marine Cargo Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Chubb, AXA, AIG, Aon: Marine Cargo Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2022 -- 2022-2030 Report on Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TIBA,
Health Insurance Market is Anticipated to Grow Due to Increasing Demand | Aetna Inc, UnitedHealth Group, and Zurich
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global health insurance market generated. in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4,475 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, major segments, and the competitive landscape. Surge in...
FDA-approved Investigator-initiated Pre-market Clinical Trial of LAmbre™ Plus LAA Closure System Obtained Medical Insurance Coverage in the US
SHENZHEN, China , Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeTech Scientific Corporation. (Stock Code: 1302.HK) is pleased to announce that on. , an FDA-approved investigator-initiated pre-market clinical trial of its proprietary LAmbre™ Plus Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure System has obtained medical insurance coverage in. the United States. , meaning...
CRC Group Closed on Acquisition of BenefitMall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRC Group , the leading wholesale specialty insurance distributor in. , announced that the company closed on the acquisition of. , the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency, will enable. CRC Group. to provide the broadest array of insurance products and services...
Athene Holding Ltd. Announces Any-and-All Tender Offers by Athene Global Funding
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) announced today that Athene Global Funding (the “Issuer”) (i) with respect to Series 2022-6, has commenced its offer to purchase (the “Series 2022-6 Offer”) $500,000,000. aggregate principal amount of its Series...
Patent Issued for Risk management system with internet of things (USPTO 11417212): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dahlman, Jeraldine (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11417212 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure generally relate to the internet of things (IoT) and the information acquired and stored within the IoT, such as: security and surveillance; building management; vehicle, asset, person, and pet monitoring and controlling; agriculture automation; energy consumption; machine-to-machine (M2M) and wireless sensor network; everyday things; healthcare; embedded mobile; and smart homes and cities.
Aclaimant's Offering Enables Safety National to Enhance Risk Management Services
Aclaimant's data-driven platform will provide select Safety National customers with insights to improve risk management results. /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant, the leading, proactive RMIS platform, today announced a partnership with Safety National, a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance provider. The collaboration will enable select Safety National customers to use Aclaimant's Active Risk Management platform to visualize and track their claims and provide insights to improve results.
