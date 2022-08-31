ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Legendary Gators WR to be Mr. Two Bits for season opener against Utah

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErFmZ_0hcvrBYX00

It wouldn’t be a Florida Gators game with the Two Bits cheer, and the honorary leader of it on Saturday will be former UF wide receiver Reidel Anthony, who earned All-America honors in the 1990s while playing for Steve Spurrier.

Since 2013, Florida has had celebrity dress up in the same yellow shirt and blue and orange tie made famous by Gators superfan George Edmondson to lead the Two Bits chant, and Anthony is the latest Gators legend to claim the honor. Percy Harvin, Chris Doering and Ike Hilliard are among the receivers that have been Mr. Two Bits.

An exciting player in college — he once lept into the stands of

‘s Neyland Stadium to celebrate a touchdown during a 31-0 rout of the Volunteers — Anthony’s routine should be one of the more explosive in recent memory. He’s not letting anyone know his plans, but the Head Ball Coach’s words of wisdom will be in the back of his mind.

“I haven’t gotten that far yet. First, I need to get the rules and regulations,” Anthony said to the UAA. “Coach Spurrier used to always tell me, ‘You know, Reidel, you’re the only one who ended up in the NCAA’s what-not-to-do video they show teams every year.’ I made it three years in a row, so I guess I better see what they allow.”

Single-game tickets have been sold out for the season opener, so there should be a good crowd in the Swamp for Anthony’s Two Bits. There’s excitement in the air for not only the start of the 2022 season but also for the start of the Billy Napier era at UF. Anthony couldn’t pass up a chance to add to that atmosphere.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting reaction to the win over Utah

It was a record setting crowd for an opening game in the Swamp on Saturday night as they were able to see the Florida Gators knock off Utah 29-26. Joining the 90,000 plus in attendance were over 100 prospects as they had a chance to witness the great crowd and Billy Napier’s first game and they all left impressed by the win.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener

The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gator Country

Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues

Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Percy Harvin
Larry Brown Sports

Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move

Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention. Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Dan Mullen Reveals Unique College Football Playoff Prediction

Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen unveiled his College Football Playoff predictions on Friday morning. Mullen has Alabama, Ohio State, Utah and NC State competing in the playoffs this season. Alabama and Ohio State are popular picks for most analysts. Utah has also been included in several CFP projections due...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Two Bits#American Football#College Football#Florida Gators#Uf#Uaa
floridaing.com

What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
HORSESHOE BEACH, FL
WCJB

Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Shands employees vote to unionize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Car hits, kills cyclist in Otter Creek

A car struck and killed a Gainesville woman riding a bicycle along State Road 24 in Otter Creek on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 31-year-old High Springs man was driving a 2013 BMW sedan east along State Road 24 near SW 3rd Street around 4:40 a.m. when he collided with a 63-year-old Gainesville woman riding a bicycle east on SR 24.
OTTER CREEK, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy