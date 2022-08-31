ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 17

R W
6d ago

The current water crisis is the direct result of mismanagement/incompetence by the city’s leadership. Since the author of this article has elected to raise racial bias as a factor, allow me to rebut.The only valid racial aspect of this disaster is that the city’s leadership is black.

Reply(1)
13
Harvey Collins
6d ago

The city has not had a white mayor since 1990's. In the last 25 yeats, they have known the water & sewer system were antiquated and needing $100mill but they built and helped rebuild streets and convention centers while the lines corroded and failed!Had nothing to do with any other race except the ones in charge, the himan Democrat Race.

Reply
12
Kathie Blocker
6d ago

didn't know water plants and lines were racial. someone should have told us....too ridiculous to be taken seriously

Reply(1)
5
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
UPI News

FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the main water treatment facility that has kept the state's largest city without reliable running water for nearly a week. Meanwhile, many households were...
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: “Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America”

More than 150,000 Jackson, MS residents are still without reliable access to clean water, a preventable infrastructure failure that has been brewing for decades. Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who ran the Task Force post-Katrina, says more than 35 percent of America’s water systems are at risk. “This is a national security issue…Our water systems need to be rebuilt.” Access to water is critical, but major cities are losing a significant percentage due to aging, failing infrastructure. Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million in federal funding from the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal. NBC reports the funds aren’t expected to arrive until 2023.Sept. 3, 2022.
