Read full article on original website
R W
6d ago
The current water crisis is the direct result of mismanagement/incompetence by the city’s leadership. Since the author of this article has elected to raise racial bias as a factor, allow me to rebut.The only valid racial aspect of this disaster is that the city’s leadership is black.
Reply(1)
13
Harvey Collins
6d ago
The city has not had a white mayor since 1990's. In the last 25 yeats, they have known the water & sewer system were antiquated and needing $100mill but they built and helped rebuild streets and convention centers while the lines corroded and failed!Had nothing to do with any other race except the ones in charge, the himan Democrat Race.
Reply
12
Kathie Blocker
6d ago
didn't know water plants and lines were racial. someone should have told us....too ridiculous to be taken seriously
Reply(1)
5
Related
Governor says state hasn’t received ‘real’ water crisis plan from Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on the Jackson water crisis on Monday. According to the governor, water pressure has returned to Jackson customers. He said all of the tanks or full or are refilling as of Monday. Teams are still making repairs and doing maintenance on the O.B. Curtis […]
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Jackson ‘will be in an emergency even after water is restored,’ mayor says
The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the main water treatment facility that has kept the state's largest city without reliable running water for nearly a week. Meanwhile, many households were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson. “The Stronger Hope Church is committed...
Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
TODAY.com
Temporary pump restores some water in Jackson, Mississippi
A temporary water pump in Jackson, Mississippi is helping to restore pressure but after concerns of ruptured pipes, residents are still being advised to not drink the water.Sept. 3, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems. “We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The governor...
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has gotten so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents
Recent torrential rain coupled with years of water system issues have resulted in a crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where the city doesn't have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets or even hand out to residents in need.
capitalbnews.org
Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say
The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
MSNBC
Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: “Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America”
More than 150,000 Jackson, MS residents are still without reliable access to clean water, a preventable infrastructure failure that has been brewing for decades. Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who ran the Task Force post-Katrina, says more than 35 percent of America’s water systems are at risk. “This is a national security issue…Our water systems need to be rebuilt.” Access to water is critical, but major cities are losing a significant percentage due to aging, failing infrastructure. Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million in federal funding from the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal. NBC reports the funds aren’t expected to arrive until 2023.Sept. 3, 2022.
Comments / 17