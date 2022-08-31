Read full article on original website
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!Dianna CarneySomerville, MA
Simultaneous Green and Orange Line closures frustrate commutersThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
NBC Sports
Report: Leon Rose, Danny Ainge “never spoke directly” about Mitchell trade
The deal is done: Donovan Mitchell is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the postmortem on why Mitchell is not a New York Knick continues. Part of the reason the deal never got done may have been it never rose to the level where the two team presidents ever spoke about it, reports Gary Washburne of the Boston Globe. Instead, Knicks president Leon Rose had a consultant to the team, former Timberwolves GM Gersson Rosas, serve as the primary negotiator. That’s because Rosas has a strong relationship with Jazz GM Justin Zanik, so Jazz president Danny Ainge let Zanik take the lead for Utah.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp
Lakers fans, are you comfortable with another season with Russell Westbrook in Forum blue and gold?. It looks more and more like the Lakers have grown comfortable (to use Dan Woike’s word from the LA Times) with the idea of at least starting the season with him. After spending the summer looking for a trade that moved Westbrook out of town (they haven’t stopped but a deal appears unlikely in the short term), the Lakers are readying to move into training camp with Westbrook in a key role. The latest reports along those lines come from Marc Stein, who reports Westbrook will attend LeBron James‘ traditional pre-season minicamp.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Report: Carmelo-to-Celtics gaining momentum after Gallinari news
That question is top of mind in Boston after the team announced Gallinari has a torn ACL, which will likely sideline him for most if not all of his first season with the Celtics. Carmelo Anthony was recently linked to Boston as a potential free-agent signing, and it appears there...
NBC Sports
Defining 2022-23 Sixers questions: Will Sixers solve rebounding problem?
The 2022-23 Sixers will start their season on Sept. 27 in Charleston, South Carolina. Before training camp begins, we’re looking at questions that will define the team’s season and ultimately determine whether the Sixers advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
NBC Sports
Three things that will determine if these Cavaliers can win a ring in a few years
With four All-Star level players on the roster — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have all made an All-Star team, and soon-to-be sophomore Evan Mobley hasn’t but could be the best of the bunch — the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be good after their trade for Mitchell. They are a playoff team (I think their regular-season range is No.4-7 seed, the East is deep).
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernández agree to one-year extension
Kiké Hernández is extending his stay in Boston. The Red Sox reportedly will bring back the 31-year-old next season after the sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The former Dodger signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants blast five homers in win vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The eight-game losing streak to the Dodgers has been one of the lowlights of the season for the Giants, but you would have a hard time explaining that to a lot of the players in Monday's lineup. The leadoff hitter and No. 3 hitter weren't even in the organization when it started, and the new-look right-handed lineup proved to be the perfect fit on Monday.
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 81
During the 2000-01 season, Kobe Bryant became universally regarded as the best non-big man or all-around player in the NBA. But there were still plenty of people who questioned if he was truly deserving of that accolade. One man vying with Bryant for that honor was Toronto Raptors star Vince...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Five Bruins players with a lot to prove entering 2022-23 season
The Boston Bruins begin training camp later this month, and there will be plenty of competition for ice time at pretty much every position. This internal competition should be good for the Bruins, especially since the team has failed to integrate quality young talent into the NHL roster over the last few years.
NBC Sports
Iguodala refutes Stephen A.'s claim about JK 'shortchanging' Dubs
Fresh off a championship in his rookie season, Jonathan Kuminga is ready to take on a bigger role with the Warriors. And despite ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doubting his ability to do so, Kunminga’s teammate and NBA veteran Andre Iguodala has noticed the work Kuminga is putting in.
NBC Sports
Giants restructure Leonard Williams’ contract
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said last week that the Giants would have to make some moves to create salary cap space for the coming season and releasing linebacker Blake Martinez wasn’t enough to get them where they needed to be. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team...
NBC Sports
Rodón says Giants have best fans as offseason decision looms
Even as the Giants face an uphill battle in the NL wild-card race, ace Carlos Rodón couldn't help but notice how committed the fans remain. "We lost seven straight before we swept the Phillies here. It's nice to still have fans in the stands," Rodón said to reporters after the Giants' 5-3 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Oracle Park.
