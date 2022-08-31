ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘Not interested’: Instagram testing tools which would allow users to adjust their feeds

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veCcn_0hcvmzV600

( KTLA ) – Instagram is testing ways to make the popular social media platform more user-friendly.

The developers of the app are trying new methods for giving users more control over what appears on their feed, by providing tools allowing them to flag the kinds of posts they don’t want to see.

“We prioritize posts we think you’re most likely to enjoy, but we understand that we may not always get it right,” wrote Meta, Instagram’s parent company, in an announcement this week.

The first tool lets users mark multiple posts on their Explore Page as “not interested,” which automatically removes the post. The second tool lets users stop seeing suggested content with certain words and phrases by adding those words to a list in their account settings.

Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County

The test also includes the option to “snooze” suggested posts for 30 days.

“Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” announced Meta.

The change comes after some users expressed frustrations over updates that, they say, make the platform too similar to TikTok. Big names like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had recently slammed Instagram for trying to mimic its competitor by favoring its reels feature over photographs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday.  The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ABC4

NOW: Sandy Police investigating double-shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Sandy Police Department (SPD) are reportedly investigating a double shooting. SPD Lt. Dean Carriger told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive at 10:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.  Upon arrival, police reportedly found two victims with gunshot wounds. According […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support

UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah family injured in salt flats high-speed crash

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five from Utah County experienced non-life threatening injuries after a high-speed crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah. After the investigation, authorities determined a 2022 Tesla, […]
WENDOVER, UT
ABC4

Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

UPDATE: New details on Lincoln Beach shooting

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released new information regarding Sunday’s shooting near Utah Lake that left two shot and injured. According to authorities, the shooting was at a rodeo with around two to three thousand people in attendance. Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevill-Aleman, lied about his identity and ICE has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Logan Police officer facing multiple domestic violence charges

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Logan police officer faces multiple charges after allegations of domestic violence over the course of the last year. During the investigation, the victim disclosed “multiple incidents” that allegedly occurred from 2021 to 2022 in Wellsville, Utah. The victim describes in one incident of assault being “plowed over” by the officer, […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Box Elder Co. fire leaves home a ‘total loss’

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Park Valley Saturday that left the residence a total loss. At 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 3, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Park Valley Fire Dept., Snowville Fire Dept. and Box Elder County Fire Dept. arrived on scene to “visible flames” […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy