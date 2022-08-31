ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

An Ultimate Vacation in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia has long been one of my favorite cities in the world. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and booming food scene, Philly has many things to see and do!. The Ultimate Vacation Guide in Philadelphia. My first trip to Philadelphia was as a kid with my...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's why Made in America is more than just a music festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bad Bunny, Don Tolliver and  Burna Boy were just some of the big performers Sunday night at the Made in America Festival.But this Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia isn't just about music. It's also about charity. "I'm excited to see Bad Bunny, obviously, and Don Toliver," Sara Foulner said.  Despite sweltering temperatures and strict security protocols, Made in America drew thousands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place.    Organizers say this is one of the largest crowds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Tapster is Coming to Philadelphia

- Tapster, a self-serve bar in Rittenhouse Square, will feature 57 taps for craft beer tasting. The taps have touch screens that measure the pour and allow guests to sample as much beer as they want. Tapster, a Self-Serve Bar With 57 Taps, is Coming to Rittenhouse Square. The Chicago-based...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philly Burger Brawl Returns With 60 Restaurants at Xfinity LIVE!

Tickets are priced at $40-$50 or $100 for VIP tickets, which include early entry, VIP lounge access, and unlimited drinks from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Teen Engagement Initiative & eSports Center Development. Philly Burger Brawl is presented with support from top supporting sponsors Beam Suntory, Customer's Bank, and Xfinity LIVE! And We Are Philly. Burger Brawl is rain or shine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

10th Anniversary Food Fest and Fundraiser

The Garces Foundation announces the return of the 10th Anniversary Food Fest and Fundraiser on Thursday, September 29th, at LIVE! Hotel and Casino. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Garces Foundation's important work, providing crucial food, healthcare, education, and dental services to our immigrant neighbors in Philadelphia. Stepping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local activist wants Philadelphia to bring in National Guard to help with gun violence crisis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a violent end to a violent summer in Philadelphia. Since Friday, at least 29 people have been shot. Ten people died from their injuries.Jamal Johnson left Philadelphia on Aug. 17, walking 140 miles by day and staying in hotels at night. The Marine veteran told CBS3 his mission is to get boots on the ground to help stabilize the hardest hit neighborhoods by calling in the National Guard."I think it's appalling," Johnson said.For the sixth year in a row, Johnson, the Stop Killing Us gun violence activist, marched from Philadelphia to the Congressional Black Caucus in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

'Center of the political universe'; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly's Labor Day history | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Rita's Italian Ice Opens New Location in Edgmont

Philadelphia, PA – Living in Edgmont just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats, recently opened at 4814 W. Chester Pike. Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - Edgmont Delaware County. The new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

