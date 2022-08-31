PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bad Bunny, Don Tolliver and Burna Boy were just some of the big performers Sunday night at the Made in America Festival.But this Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia isn't just about music. It's also about charity. "I'm excited to see Bad Bunny, obviously, and Don Toliver," Sara Foulner said. Despite sweltering temperatures and strict security protocols, Made in America drew thousands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. Organizers say this is one of the largest crowds...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO