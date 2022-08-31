In Fortnite, players will come across various weapons of higher rarities that deal a ton of damage to the opponents. Most weapons are rotated at the start of every new season, and some popular guns from the previous chapters are often unvaulted. You will find most of these weapons as ground loot, in chests, and from Supply Drops. Similarly, there are a few weapons that you can purchase from NPCs from all across the map. You will need Gold Bars to purchase weapons from NPCs. We recommend saving up on Gold Bars before purchasing weapons from NPCs in Fortnite.

