ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Mysterious scrapped Zelda game concept for the Wii is finally revealed

There has been chatter about a scrapped Legend of Zelda project since 2008, but more about this mysterious game has been revealed in a recent video by Did You Know Gaming. After Retro Studios released Metroid Prime 3, the gaming studio announced a possible Zelda game for the Wii. Fans were immediately curious about this possibility, wondering if the game would have a western spin since the studio is in Texas. But years went by with no official announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is CS in League of Legends?

Items are a pivotal factor in increasing the power of your champions in League of Legends. However, the more powerful the item is, the more gold it costs, meaning players will have to traverse the map for ways to accumulate the currency. One of the most efficient ways to get...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#Tgs#Franchises#Game Development#Video Game#Vgc Rrb#Granblue Fantasy#Silent Hill 2 Remake#Annapurna Interactive
dotesports.com

Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?

Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Quicksilver Sash in League and how does it work?

Outside of champion abilities in League of Legends, items allow players to further disrupt their opponents and take control of games. Though most items passively grant players stats, some can be activated to provide additional effects for a short duration. These active effects often have long cooldowns akin to those...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
dotesports.com

The best Udyr counters in League of Legends

Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

NICKMERCS wants Apex devs to give top players more of an incentive to play ranked

Twitch star Nicholas “NICKMERCS Kolcheff has been crazy about Apex Legends ever since he started playing it over Warzone. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it isn’t flawed. Since the swap, the battle royale king has climbed the ranks, both in-game and on Twitch, to the point where he was invited to play in the ALGS.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite

In Fortnite, players will come across various weapons of higher rarities that deal a ton of damage to the opponents. Most weapons are rotated at the start of every new season, and some popular guns from the previous chapters are often unvaulted. You will find most of these weapons as ground loot, in chests, and from Supply Drops. Similarly, there are a few weapons that you can purchase from NPCs from all across the map. You will need Gold Bars to purchase weapons from NPCs. We recommend saving up on Gold Bars before purchasing weapons from NPCs in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Cavern Crawl in Dota 2 explained

Purchasing tiers isn’t the only way to unlock them in Dota 2 battle passes. After acquiring the battle pass, players will be presented with multiple ways to increase their battle pass level. From challenges to wagering on matches, there are quite a few ways to grind battle pass levels.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’

Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to update Fortnite on Mac

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular live-service games, drawing in millions of players each year. Part of the appeal is that the game is constantly changing, bringing new content and items every two weeks. This means the player will need to frequently update Fortnite on whatever device they’re playing on. Some players on Mac have had difficulty updating their game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy