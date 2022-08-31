Read full article on original website
News Anchor Reveals She Suffered ‘Beginnings of a Stroke’ During Live Broadcast
Local Oklahoma morning news anchor Julie Chin was forced to dip out of a live broadcast on Saturday after she became confused and continually stumbled over her words, telling viewers she was not feeling well. “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody,” the KJRH-TV anchor said before tossing the report to meteorologist Annie Brown. On Sunday night, Chin revealed that doctors told her she had actually been dealing with the early symptoms of a stroke. On her personal Facebook page, she said her colleagues recognized she was going through a medical emergency...
Philly’s Made in America Festival Scores With Latin Stars Like Bad Bunny Joining Hip-Hop Favorites Like Tyler, the Creator: Concert Review
Jay-Z waxed outraged, last Thursday on social media, at having been called a ”capitalist” for his diverse business ventures and their wild fiduciary successes — this after having once famously said, “I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.” But watching the fruit of Hova’s labors where his Made in America music festival was concerned, if making money and bringing together crowds for prime hip-hop and chart-topping Latin artistry is wrong, who needs to be right? The annual Labor Day weekend, two-day event in Philadelphia’s Art Museum area, partnered with Live Nation, found fresh ways into reinvention, relevancy and paying customers in...
