Local Oklahoma morning news anchor Julie Chin was forced to dip out of a live broadcast on Saturday after she became confused and continually stumbled over her words, telling viewers she was not feeling well. “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody,” the KJRH-TV anchor said before tossing the report to meteorologist Annie Brown. On Sunday night, Chin revealed that doctors told her she had actually been dealing with the early symptoms of a stroke. On her personal Facebook page, she said her colleagues recognized she was going through a medical emergency...

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO