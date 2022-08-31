I’ve been writing this column for abut 50 years and this week I received a letter and photo of a snake that lives here that I have never seen. Mount Desert Island has five resident snakes. All are harmless. We have the red-bellied snake, garter snake, ring-necked snake, smooth green snake and the milk snake. I suspect the most common snake seen here is the garter snake.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO