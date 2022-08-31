Read full article on original website
Related
mdislander.com
Island Connections to hold annual meeting in October
BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will have its annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Wendell Gilley Museum located at 4 Herrick Road in Southwest Harbor. There will be a reception from 5:30-6 p.m. and the program will run from 6-7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 25 years of Neighbors helping Neighbors.”
mdislander.com
Nature: Wildlife is full of surprises
I’ve been writing this column for abut 50 years and this week I received a letter and photo of a snake that lives here that I have never seen. Mount Desert Island has five resident snakes. All are harmless. We have the red-bellied snake, garter snake, ring-necked snake, smooth green snake and the milk snake. I suspect the most common snake seen here is the garter snake.
mdislander.com
A Grand night for live music
ELLSWORTH — Singer and songwriting legend David Mallett returns to the Stanley Subaru stage at The Grand with a night of music that remains an enduring part of the best of the folk tradition. “I know of no other songwriter who can so convincingly capture that fleeting sense of...
Comments / 0