ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Groveport, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

One dead in weekend shooting

COLUMBUS – Police took one person into custody but no charges had been filed early Monday in a shooting near a Northland area Dairy Queen that left a man dead. Detectives were turning information about the incident in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle Sunday afternoon over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WHIO Dayton

Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Firearms
spectrumnews1.com

Northmont shuts out Hilliard Davidson in OHSAA Game of the Week

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Northmont Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win over the Hilliard Davidson Wildcats on Friday. It's the second straight shutout for the Thunderbolts, who have now outscored their opponents 136-13 this season. The loss is the first of the season for...
CLAYTON, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
HEATH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy