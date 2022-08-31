Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight involves more than 100 people following high school football game
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight following a high school football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
No turn signal: Driver threatens shooting
Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.
Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
sunny95.com
One dead in weekend shooting
COLUMBUS – Police took one person into custody but no charges had been filed early Monday in a shooting near a Northland area Dairy Queen that left a man dead. Detectives were turning information about the incident in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle Sunday afternoon over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit said.
Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
spectrumnews1.com
Northmont shuts out Hilliard Davidson in OHSAA Game of the Week
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Northmont Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win over the Hilliard Davidson Wildcats on Friday. It's the second straight shutout for the Thunderbolts, who have now outscored their opponents 136-13 this season. The loss is the first of the season for...
2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
myfox28columbus.com
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
Residents call for change in city code after 4-year-old girl found dead in retention pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at the Whispering Oaks Apartments in north Columbus are pushing for change in the city code after a 4-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond Saturday. The retention pond at the apartment complex is surrounded by rocks, but no fence and according to...
Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
Teenager sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021. On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby. Police said three male teens held a pizza […]
