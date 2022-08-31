In two votes, each 13-1, the immunization committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Americans receive an Omicron-specific booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Following a day-long discussion of the available data on Sept. 1, the panel recommended boosters from two manufacturers—Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both of whom make mRNA-based vaccines; the new booster made by Pfizer-BioNTech is for people 12 years and older, and the Moderna shot is for adults 18 years and older. The group also advised that people wait until at least two months after their previous dose before getting one of the two new booster shots. Within hours of the vote, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the committee’s advice to recommend the new booster.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO