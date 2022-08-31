Read full article on original website
Related
How, where and when to get updated Covid booster shots
That teenagers and adults get updated booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna. The shots — also known as bivalent vaccines —are designed to target both the original coronavirus strain and the currently circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The decision follows a similar recommendation from a panel of...
Omicron Boosters Are Coming, But They Weren’t Tested on People. Here’s What You Need to Know
The FDA is now considering whether to authorize the first Omicron-specific booster shots, based on animal data
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
If You Already Got a Second Booster, You'll Still Be Able to Get the Omicron Shot
Here’s what experts say about staying up to date with booster shots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC advisers weigh who needs updated COVID booster and when
COVID-19 boosters updated to match the newest omicron strains are about to roll out, and government advisers met Thursday to decide who should roll up their sleeves — and when. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at...
Fast Company
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
msn.com
New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days
A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
CNET
CDC Recommends New Omicron COVID Boosters
A committee of doctors and other medical experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. Shortly after, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the panel's vote -- the final regulatory step needed to start the fall COVID-19 campaign in the US. Shots should be available at pharmacies throughout the US in the coming days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Covid-19 booster available in NI in mid-September
The autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is due to start on Monday 19 September. Care home residents and staff will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. The booster will help top up immunity and cut people's risk of becoming severely ill. Many of those...
EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it’s too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he’s not at high risk from the virus. It’s the kind of calculation many Americans...
CNBC
New omicron boosters are now available, but it's unclear how effective they will be
The U.S. authorized the first reformulation of Covid booster shots this week. The new doses target the dominant omicron subvariants as well as the original Covid strain that emerged in China in 2019. Top health officials believe the shots will provide more durable protection heading into the fall, but acknowledge...
U.S. Health Agencies Recommend First Omicron Booster Shot
In two votes, each 13-1, the immunization committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Americans receive an Omicron-specific booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Following a day-long discussion of the available data on Sept. 1, the panel recommended boosters from two manufacturers—Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both of whom make mRNA-based vaccines; the new booster made by Pfizer-BioNTech is for people 12 years and older, and the Moderna shot is for adults 18 years and older. The group also advised that people wait until at least two months after their previous dose before getting one of the two new booster shots. Within hours of the vote, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the committee’s advice to recommend the new booster.
CDC endorses booster shots that target Omicron for Americans 12 and up
The U.S. will replace most of its COVID-19 booster shots with updated versions that target the dominant Omicron strains, the CDC said Thursday.
MedPage Today
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk, CV Death
Regular consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular mortality, according to findings from two studies published in The BMJ. In the first paper, which analyzed three prospective U.S. cohort studies, men in the highest quintile of consumption had a 29%...
MedicalXpress
'Completely new' COVID strains possible this winter: EU
Entirely new COVID variants could emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the EU's drug agency said on Friday. The comments came as the 27-nation European Union prepares to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases later this year.
Nature.com
Elevated serum IgA following vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in a cohort of high-risk first responders
IgA plays an important early neutralizing role after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Systemically administered vaccines typically produce an IgM/IgG predominant response. We evaluated the serum anti-spike (anti-S) IgG, anti-nucleocapsid (anti-N) IgG and anti-S IgA response following vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in a cohort of first-responders. Among the 378 completely vaccinated participants, 98% were positive for anti-S IgG and 96% were positive for anti-S IgA. Nine percent were positive for anti-N IgG suggesting prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2. No statistically significant difference was seen in IgA response based on prior evidence infection (p"‰="‰0.18). Ninety-eight of those receiving the Moderna vaccine (98%) were positive for anti-S IgA as compared to 91% of those who received the Pfizer vaccine (p"‰="‰0.0009). The high proportion of participants observed to have a positive anti-S IgA response after vaccination suggests that the vaccines elicit a systemic response characterized by elevated levels of both IgG and IgA.
CNET
Are Expensive Vitamins Better Than Cheap Ones?
Americans spend about $35 billion -- yes, billion -- per year on supplements, including vitamins. These pills promise everything from better sleep to weight loss to improved overall nutrition, but are they really worth the money? Or should you spend that cash on fresh produce delivery? The FDA doesn't regulate dietary supplements in the same way it regulates prescription or over-the-counter drugs. That doesn't automatically make vitamins worthless, but it does mean it's best to do some research before popping the cap on a new multivitamin bottle.
Chinese scientists engineer nanomaterials that can stop COVID
Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, National Centre for Nanoscience and Technology, Institute of High Energy Physics, and the Kunming Institute of Zoology – all under the Chinese Academy of Sciences – have developed a new nanomaterial that can target Sars-CoV-2 viruses and remove them essentially stopping the virus in its tracks, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Friday.
Healthline
What Types of Drugs Can Be Toxic to Your Liver?
Your liver is the largest solid organ in your body. It performs hundreds of essential tasks such as:. complication that leads to drugs failing to receive FDA approval or being removed from the marketplace. Many types of over-the-counter and prescription drugs can be toxic to your liver. Damage can be...
Healthline
Glaucoma Surgery: Types, Complications, and Recovery
Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve. This condition generally affects peripheral vision first but can lead to blindness over time. Causes of glaucoma vary, meaning that there are several treatment options depending on your individual case. Medication and surgery can help prevent or slow further vision loss, although there’s no cure.
Comments / 0