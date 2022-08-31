Read full article on original website
Related
Need a Ride? What Does Texas Law Say About Hitchhiking?
There are times when the only way to get from point A to point B is to hitch a ride with someone else. Maybe someone you know will get you to where you need to go but for some, thumbing a ride is the way of choice. It's always good...
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?
Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real
These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
Would You Eat It It? Check Out The Craziest Foods at This Year’s State Fair of Texas
Fair food has been and will always be an essential part of life. We all have our favorite food to snack on while deciding which rides to jump on our games to play, but we're not here to talk about our favorites, even though we could go for a long time describing our tastiest cuisine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?
It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas
It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
Shipping Off For A New Home: Texas Residents Now Living In These
We all one point in our lives want to own a home, or have a family with that home. But getting a home requires a lot of effort, for many want to find the perfect residence. Many factors play into that decision. One of the primary ones of course being...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bugged Out: Killeen, Texas Newspaper Being Sued By Department of Labor
The Killeen Daily Herald, a newspaper serving the Killeen, Texas area since 1890, is currently facing a lawsuit. The United States Department of Labor has announced they are suing Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc., who owns the Daily Herald. The reasoning for the lawsuit is an alleged firing of a employee for reporting a health and safety violation.
Buckle Up – 2 of The Top 5 Deadliest Roads Are in Texas
Texas is home to some of the most traveled roads in America. Because of that, Texas Highways, Freeways and Interstates also rank among the deadliest. Chances are you drive on one of these roads all the time. Deadly Texas Roads. According to Motor Biscuit, 2 of the top 5 deadliest...
Can You Guess Which Texas City has The Best Whataburger?
Not all Whataburgers are created equal. Some are actually better at creating Texas' favorite burgers than others. If you've ever waited close to an hour in the drive-thru line just to get a mediocre, room-temperature burger and fries, you know what I'm talkin' about. We now know which city in...
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is the Best City in Texas? One TikTok Decides For Us
As a new resident of Texas, there's a lot to take in. With so much surface area covered by the state, a lot of cities have many things to bring people to work there, or simply visit. But the main question remains... What is the best overall city in the...
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe
Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
Thank You, God! At Last Killeen Texas Curbside Pick-Up Is Off Suspension
For all my people living in Killeen, Texas, I am very excited to announce to you that beginning today (Monday, August 29), bulk garbage collection services will be available at total capacity again. If you’re not exactly sure what that means, let me just ask you this: Have you found...
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0