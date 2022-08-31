ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Texas Cars
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas

It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Guess Which Texas City has The Best Whataburger?

Not all Whataburgers are created equal. Some are actually better at creating Texas' favorite burgers than others. If you've ever waited close to an hour in the drive-thru line just to get a mediocre, room-temperature burger and fries, you know what I'm talkin' about. We now know which city in...
KTEM NewsRadio

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
KTEM NewsRadio

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

