nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
msn.com
New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders
A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
A novel injection therapy could restore cognitive function in people with Down syndrome
An Inserm team at the Lille Neuroscience & Cognition laboratory is working with scientists at Lausanne University Hospital to evaluate the effectiveness of GnRH injection therapy in enhancing cognitive functions in a small group of Down syndrome patients, according to a press release published on Eurekalert. Down syndrome is the...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says
A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
Deep brain stimulation may be treatment for binge eating disorder, study suggests
The technique appears to tamp down the impulses at the heart of binge eating disorder, new research finds.
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Binge Eating?
Bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that involves distinct shifts in mood, affects of American adults at some point in their lives. episodes of depression, or periods where you have a “down” or low mood. episodes of mania or hypomania, or periods where you have an “up” or...
neurology.org
Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
healio.com
Prader-Willi syndrome complicates hereditary angioedema diagnosis
A male patient presented to an outpatient clinic with abdominal swelling after a motor vehicle accident. The patient also presented with Prader-Willi syndrome, which can include hyperphagia and cognitive, psychiatric and gastrointestinal issues. The higher pain thresholds, difficulties in communication and diminished vomiting among patients with Prader-Willi syndrome may make...
verywellmind.com
How to Manage Bipolar Disorder During Pregnancy
In order to properly manage bipolar disorder during pregnancy, the risks and benefits need to be properly assessed and this can vary from person to person. Ideally, women will work with a primary care physician, a mental health professional, and an obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) to determine the right management plan. “All...
Your week-by-week risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy, according to studies and gynos
Your risk of miscarriage is highest in the first few weeks of pregnancy and drops to below 3% in your second trimester.
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
Psychiatric Times
Bipolar Disorder in Perinatal Women
Researchers performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of the prevalence of bipolar disorder and associated mood episodes in perinatal women. “Ms Daphne” is a 23-year-old African-American female with a 5-year history of bipolar disorder. She is currently euthymic with no hospitalizations in the past 4 years. She does not smoke, drink alcohol, or use illicit drugs. She sees her outpatient psychiatrist every 3 months. Two months after her last appointment, she calls the clinic because she is now pregnant. She asks about risks of her psychotropic medications to the baby. She also asks about potential effects of the pregnancy on her mood. As her psychiatrist, how would you advise the patient on her risk of mood episodes in the perinatal period?
Next Avenue
Hypnotherapy for Health and Happiness
Hypnotherapy is an evidence-based mind-body approach to overall health. "Do you promise you won't make me cluck like a chicken?" I asked the onscreen hypnotherapist, who's clad in a jacket and tie and looks more like an accountant than I thought a hypnotist would look. "I can only make you cluck like a chicken if you want to cluck like a chicken," he says, a touch of weariness in his voice as if he has heard this question a million times before, which I'm sure he has.
thecheyennepost.com
Deep Brain Stimulation Shows Promise Against Binge Eating Disorder
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Electrically stimulating the brain's "reward" circuity may hold promise as a treatment for binge eating disorder, a small pilot study suggests. The findings are based on just two patients who received deep brain stimulation (DBS) -- a technique used for certain other medical...
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
psychologytoday.com
Thinking Twice About Ultra-Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorders have a high rate of misdiagnosis; ultra-rapid cycling adds another layer of misdiagnosis potential. It can be difficult to differentiate a traditional mixed bipolar state from the proposed ultra-rapid cycling phenomenon. Some personality disorders and PTSD can present regular, reactive moodiness that may be mistaken for ultra-rapid cycling.
MedPage Today
FDA OKs New TMS Coil; Chronic Opioid Use Not Uncommon; Dog Dementia
The FDA cleared the use of BrainsWay's new Deep TMS H7 Coil, used within a transcranial magnetic stimulation helmet, to treat depression and anxious depression. This is the company's second coil cleared for use, with the two targeting different regions of the brain. A Long Island teen detailed her account...
