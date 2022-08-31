ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Women's Volleyball Defeats Tulane

New Orleans, Lousiana – The Ohio volleyball team (3-2, 0-0 MAC) takes down Tulane (3-3, 0-0 AAC), 3-1 (25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-10) on the road at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Bobcats defeat Tulane in a four-set battle on Saturday (Sept.3). In the first set, both...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ohiobobcats.com

Whittle’s Hat Trick Leads Ohio Field Hockey to 5-2 Win Over CMU

– The Ohio field hockey team (2-0) returned to action on Friday afternoon (sept. 2), defeating Central Michigan (1-2), 5-2, in a nonconference matchup in Ann Arbor, Mich. at Ocker Field. Senior Katelyn Whittle (Glenwood, Md.) led Ohio offensively with three goals and an assist. Overall, Ohio recorded...
ATHENS, OH

