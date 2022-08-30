Read full article on original website
Related
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Sept. 2
High school football is back, and teams are facing off all across the Kansas City metro. FOX4 has the top highlights and scores.
ucmathletics.com
Gorillas Top Mules Football in Season Opener, 21-10
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Central Missouri Mules football was held to just one touchdown in a 21-10 setback to the Pittsburg State Gorillas in the 2022 season opener for both teams Thursday, Sept. 1, at Carnie Smith Stadium. The Mules (0-1, 0-1 MIAA) are scheduled to host the Washburn Ichabods...
ucmathletics.com
Mules and Jennies Golf Voted Preseason Favorites in MIAA Preseason Polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Both the University of Central Missouri Mules and Jennies golf teams have been picked as preseason favorites in the MIAA Men's and Women's Golf Preseason Coaches' Polls released Thursday, Sept. 1, by the conference office. The Jennies, who are coming off a runner-up finish at...
New food lockers at Mizzou’s Faurot Field unlike anything else in college sports
The University of Missouri’s football team kicks off its season Thursday night at home against Louisiana Tech. If you're headed to any of the games this season, you'll want to make sure you have your phone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dixie Darlene Breeden
Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri. Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in-home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty volleyball knocks off Kansas' top team
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays have begun the season in perfect fashion. Liberty has started the season 2-0 with wins over Olathe Northwest and St. Teresa’s Academy. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Blue Jays defeated Olathe Northwest 2-1 as the match was out of three sets. Olathe Northwest was ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas as Liberty earned the huge win.
fox4kc.com
Score A Touchdown With These Gameday Recipes
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
RELATED PEOPLE
inkansascity.com
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
kcur.org
Want to explore North Kansas City? Start with this beginner's guide to the city
North Kansas City has grown into a colorful community of businesses and attractions. Several vibrant public murals add panache to the area, such as Andrei Krautsou’s “Power of the Titans” and Alex Eickhoff’s “The Wave.” The murals serve as a visual cue that there’s far more to North Kansas City than meets the eye, if you know where to look.
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
Lawsuit filed against yet another fraternity brother in Mizzou hazing incident
Another fraternity brother is being sued for a hazing incident at the University of Missouri that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkansascity.com
Your Guide to September Concerts
Live music is back in Kansas City—in force and en masse. Concert calendars in 2022 are approaching pre-pandemic levels, even surpassing them some weeks. September is another busy month of live music for fans of all genres. Here are some recommendations for your calendar. Luke Bryan with Riley Green...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KCTV 5
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeexpo.com
29834 Waters Edge Rd, Lincoln, Missouri 65338
Real Estate and Estate Auction |Sat. October 1st 2022 @ 10 a.m. We are offering this beautiful designed home that was built in 2009 and it sits on a senic view of the Lake of the Ozarks, approximatly located at the 76.5 mile marker. This 5400 sq. ft. (approximatly) homes first level features include 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom, a very large master bathroom with a walk in shower and a 2 person Jacuzzi tub, a very scenic living room, an elevator to the downstairs, a beautiful and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, another scenic view dining room, and first level laundry closet, and over 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, a family room, a utility room, another large bathroom with a walk in shower and a stand up urinal, along with a recreation room, a safe room, and a elvator to the upstiars. All bathrooms are complimeted with the toilets that are also bidets. Other features include a roof with lifetime materials, a 20 kw back up generator that operates off of propane and the propane tank is buried. This home is also protected by a security alarm with cameras that are on the house, a very large shop, and the 3 bay boat dock along with a water sprinkler system through out the house. Another great feauture is that all appliances will stay with the house which includes the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The shop is almost 100 ft. long, and has plenty of room for storage and to put your boats or R.V. in. The dock has 3 bays with 2 bays that have boat lifts in them, one for a tritoon and the other for a V bottom boat, along with a nice size swim platform. It also has a lift for a Seedoo along with a fish cleaning table.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of Smithville R-II School District, provides recommendations for improvement
State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced the results of a citizen-initiated audit of the Smithville R-II School District in Clay County. The report, which gives a rating of “good,” makes several recommendations to improve accounting controls and oversight in the district, as well as compliance with the Sunshine Law.
One seriously injured after motorcycle crash Saturday
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning near Independence Avenue.
Comments / 0