Warrensburg, MO

Gorillas Top Mules Football in Season Opener, 21-10

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Central Missouri Mules football was held to just one touchdown in a 21-10 setback to the Pittsburg State Gorillas in the 2022 season opener for both teams Thursday, Sept. 1, at Carnie Smith Stadium. The Mules (0-1, 0-1 MIAA) are scheduled to host the Washburn Ichabods...
Obituary & Services: Dixie Darlene Breeden

Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri. Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in-home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.
Liberty volleyball knocks off Kansas' top team

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays have begun the season in perfect fashion. Liberty has started the season 2-0 with wins over Olathe Northwest and St. Teresa’s Academy. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Blue Jays defeated Olathe Northwest 2-1 as the match was out of three sets. Olathe Northwest was ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas as Liberty earned the huge win.
Score A Touchdown With These Gameday Recipes

Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive

Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
Your Guide to September Concerts

Live music is back in Kansas City—in force and en masse. Concert calendars in 2022 are approaching pre-pandemic levels, even surpassing them some weeks. September is another busy month of live music for fans of all genres. Here are some recommendations for your calendar. Luke Bryan with Riley Green...
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
29834 Waters Edge Rd, Lincoln, Missouri 65338

Real Estate and Estate Auction |Sat. October 1st 2022 @ 10 a.m. We are offering this beautiful designed home that was built in 2009 and it sits on a senic view of the Lake of the Ozarks, approximatly located at the 76.5 mile marker. This 5400 sq. ft. (approximatly) homes first level features include 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom, a very large master bathroom with a walk in shower and a 2 person Jacuzzi tub, a very scenic living room, an elevator to the downstairs, a beautiful and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, another scenic view dining room, and first level laundry closet, and over 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, a family room, a utility room, another large bathroom with a walk in shower and a stand up urinal, along with a recreation room, a safe room, and a elvator to the upstiars. All bathrooms are complimeted with the toilets that are also bidets. Other features include a roof with lifetime materials, a 20 kw back up generator that operates off of propane and the propane tank is buried. This home is also protected by a security alarm with cameras that are on the house, a very large shop, and the 3 bay boat dock along with a water sprinkler system through out the house. Another great feauture is that all appliances will stay with the house which includes the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The shop is almost 100 ft. long, and has plenty of room for storage and to put your boats or R.V. in. The dock has 3 bays with 2 bays that have boat lifts in them, one for a tritoon and the other for a V bottom boat, along with a nice size swim platform. It also has a lift for a Seedoo along with a fish cleaning table.
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
