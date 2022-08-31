Read full article on original website
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
Commodity Commission Candidates Must File by Nov. 30
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Grain growers in central Kansas who plan to campaign for a seat on one of the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers — should be gathering petition signatures now to meet the November 30, 2022, filing deadline. The 2023 election will cover districts four, five, and six; or the central third of Kansas.
Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
Nextlink awarded $50M+ for broadband projects in Kan., Neb.
A decade-old Texas-based broadband company with operations across Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded nearly half a billion dollars to fund deployments across 11 states in the Midwest. Nextlink Internet was awarded more than $25 million for projects in Kansas and Nebraska to bring fiber or wireless internet to rural...
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
Piros de Carvalho: FCC award to large provider could help other small Kansas providers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Office of Broadband Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said that the large FCC award to NextLink that includes many Kansas communities will have an effect on a state program her office administers through the Treasury Department that is also federal pass through dollars.
Health Dept.: No COVID boosters for a few days
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on 8/31/22 by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of a...
Kan. foster care provider criticizes coverage; lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas
KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
Trey Jones funeral set for Sept. 17
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The funeral date is now public for the Nickerson teacher and coach killed in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky in July. According to his obituary from Elliott Mortuary, the service for Trey Jones will be Saturday morning, September 17 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 4290 North Monroe in Hutchinson.
ESSDACK career expo looking for participants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — ESSDACK will host its 5th Annual Career Expo November 1-2, 2022 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. “Over 3,200 students have already signed up for the event and we expect that number to reach 5,000 by November,” said Erin Givens, event coordinator. This event is to...
Hooper: Second SRO, streamlined procedures will help with school security
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 school board recently approved a second school resource officer for the district and police chief Jeff Hooper is glad to be able to provide that resource. "I'm really excited about that," Hooper said. "The city council first approved that as part of...
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
Kan. man dies after McPherson Co. motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
McPherson High School is KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence
TOPEKA, Kan. – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from...
StartUp Hutch looking to use matching loans to help
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch is looking to help small business owners get additional financing if they want to start or expand. Through Network Kansas, the GROWKS Loan Fund Program offers a variety of matching loan programs to support Kansas businesses. "The two loan funds that we are most...
