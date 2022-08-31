ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Commodity Commission Candidates Must File by Nov. 30

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Grain growers in central Kansas who plan to campaign for a seat on one of the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers — should be gathering petition signatures now to meet the November 30, 2022, filing deadline. The 2023 election will cover districts four, five, and six; or the central third of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Nextlink awarded $50M+ for broadband projects in Kan., Neb.

A decade-old Texas-based broadband company with operations across Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded nearly half a billion dollars to fund deployments across 11 states in the Midwest. Nextlink Internet was awarded more than $25 million for projects in Kansas and Nebraska to bring fiber or wireless internet to rural...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Hutch Post

Health Dept.: No COVID boosters for a few days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on 8/31/22 by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of a...
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#K12#Politics Governor#Politics State#Republican#Democratic#Kansans#Department Of Education
Hutch Post

Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas

KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Trey Jones funeral set for Sept. 17

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The funeral date is now public for the Nickerson teacher and coach killed in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky in July. According to his obituary from Elliott Mortuary, the service for Trey Jones will be Saturday morning, September 17 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 4290 North Monroe in Hutchinson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hutch Post

ESSDACK career expo looking for participants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — ESSDACK will host its 5th Annual Career Expo November 1-2, 2022 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. “Over 3,200 students have already signed up for the event and we expect that number to reach 5,000 by November,” said Erin Givens, event coordinator. This event is to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

StartUp Hutch looking to use matching loans to help

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch is looking to help small business owners get additional financing if they want to start or expand. Through Network Kansas, the GROWKS Loan Fund Program offers a variety of matching loan programs to support Kansas businesses. "The two loan funds that we are most...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy