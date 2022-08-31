MANHATTAN, Kansas — Grain growers in central Kansas who plan to campaign for a seat on one of the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers — should be gathering petition signatures now to meet the November 30, 2022, filing deadline. The 2023 election will cover districts four, five, and six; or the central third of Kansas.

