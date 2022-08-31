ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimmi, Dugger sworn in as Beaverton city councilors

By Sally Segar
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqnmh_0hcvalX000 Edward Kimmi actually took office in June, and John Dugger's term begins Sept. 1.

Beaverton's two newest city councilors, Edward Kimmi and John Dugger, were officially sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Voters elected Kimmi in May to take over Position 3 on the council, which was left vacant after Mark Fagin resigned Jan. 1. Kimmi took office Tuesday, June 21, filling the seventh council seat.

Voters elected John Dugger to begin his term after the new year, but then former Council President Marc San Soucie announced that he would step down from Position 5 by the end of August.

The council was tasked with finding an interim councilor to serve through Dec. 31, or the end of San Soucie's term. In a July 19 meeting, the council picked Dugger for the role, since he had already been elected.

Kimmi and Dugger have both been involved in Beaverton since before their run for the council. Immi was a founding member of Beaverton's Diversity Advisory Board and helped to establish the Beaverton Night Market.

"It is my honor to serve the Beaverton community," Kimmi said in a statement. "I look forward to

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcvalX000

bringing my lived experiences as an immigrant, refugee and small business owner to the City

Council and help make Beaverton a thriving city where people can live, work and play." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Uh2C_0hcvalX000

Dugger has served on several boards and commissions in the city, including two neighborhood association committees. He's also a co-founder and board member of Pride Beaverton.

"I'm full of gratitude for both the residents of Beaverton in nominating me, and for the City

Council in their appointment," Dugger said. "I'm excited to get to work early on behalf of our beautiful city, and look forward to working with the best professional staff of any city in Oregon."

In the May election, voters also reelected Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg for her current seat in Position 1, and elected Kevin Teater, executive director of the Beaverton Downtown Association, to Position 2.

Beaverton Valley Times

Measure 110 addiction funds approved in Washington County

Some $20.5 million is now available for treatment service providers in the county.The state's Measure 110 oversight council has approved $20.5 million for addiction and recovery services in Washington County. Measure 110 has generated some $302 million so far for treatment services statewide, officials say. All of that money has now been approved for distribution. Washington County service providers and local officials have been waiting for this money since 2021, when the voter-approved measure — which decriminalized the possession of so-called user amounts of illicit drugs in Oregon — went into effect. The money will go out to providers in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

