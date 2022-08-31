Kimmi, Dugger sworn in as Beaverton city councilors

Edward Kimmi actually took office in June, and John Dugger's term begins Sept. 1.

Beaverton's two newest city councilors, Edward Kimmi and John Dugger, were officially sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Voters elected Kimmi in May to take over Position 3 on the council, which was left vacant after Mark Fagin resigned Jan. 1. Kimmi took office Tuesday, June 21, filling the seventh council seat.

Voters elected John Dugger to begin his term after the new year, but then former Council President Marc San Soucie announced that he would step down from Position 5 by the end of August.

The council was tasked with finding an interim councilor to serve through Dec. 31, or the end of San Soucie's term. In a July 19 meeting, the council picked Dugger for the role, since he had already been elected.

Kimmi and Dugger have both been involved in Beaverton since before their run for the council. Immi was a founding member of Beaverton's Diversity Advisory Board and helped to establish the Beaverton Night Market.

"It is my honor to serve the Beaverton community," Kimmi said in a statement. "I look forward to

bringing my lived experiences as an immigrant, refugee and small business owner to the City

Council and help make Beaverton a thriving city where people can live, work and play."

Dugger has served on several boards and commissions in the city, including two neighborhood association committees. He's also a co-founder and board member of Pride Beaverton.

"I'm full of gratitude for both the residents of Beaverton in nominating me, and for the City

Council in their appointment," Dugger said. "I'm excited to get to work early on behalf of our beautiful city, and look forward to working with the best professional staff of any city in Oregon."

In the May election, voters also reelected Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg for her current seat in Position 1, and elected Kevin Teater, executive director of the Beaverton Downtown Association, to Position 2.