Flyers Volleyball Opens Season at Home Against Newton North Tigers
FRAMINGHAM – Tryouts were held in August for the Framingham High girls volleyball program. “This year we again had a large group of athletes tryout,” said head coach Emily Viti. “We fielded two sessions of tryouts, one in the morning for any new athletes coming into the sport and one in the afternoon for any returning athletes. Each tryout session ran for 2+ hours and this group of athletes pushed us to use all 5 days to complete our list of athletes for the program this year.”
Framingham Flyers Open The Season Thursday; First Team To Play on New Fuller Turf Field
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, the Framingham High boys soccer team was the first team to play a scrimmage on the new Fuller Middle School turf field. The boys and girls varsity teams have been practicing on the fields since August. On Thursday, September 8, the Flyers will be the...
Beatrice (Boston) Teel, 90
FRAMINGHAM – Beatrice V. (Boston) Teel, 90, of Framingham, MA died, Monday, August 8, 2022, in Overland Park Kansas. Beatrice was born in Malden, MA, on October 6, 1931, to the late John C and Elsie (Montrose) Boston. She graduated in 1949, from Cheverus High School in Malden. Upon...
Framingham State Cross-Country Team Kick Off Season Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The 2022 season opens up or the Framingham State University cross-country squads on Saturday, September 3, when they travel to the Jim Sheehan Memorial in Fitchburg. The Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) earlier this week released its 2022 Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Preseason Polls as...
Framingham High Football Kicks Off New Season With New Head Coach
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High football will kick off the 2022 season on the road with a game against the Timberwolves of Walpole on September 9. Game starts at 5:45 p.m. The Flyers have a new head coach this season – Natick resident David Wright. Between the freshman, junior...
Today is First Day of Classes at Framingham State
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the first day of classes at Framingham State University for the 2022-23 school year. Expect additional traffic near Maple and State streets.
Eleanor E. Torelli, 79, Massachusetts Unsung Heroine Recipient & Former Ashland Lions Club President
FRAMINGHAM – Eleanor E. Torelli, 79, of Framingham passed away Monday Aug. 29, 2022 with her family by her side. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Eleanor (Roverano) Geneseo. Ellie, an Ashland High School and Chandler School for Women Graduate, worked as a...
Rams Win Season Opener 3-1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a come from behind 3-1 victory over the University of St. Joseph’s (CT) this evening at Logan Gymnasium. Framingham State 3, St Joe’s (Conn.) 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 Framingham State is now 1-0 on...
Nardizzi Scores Twice in Rams 5-5 Season Opener Draw
DARTMOUTH – The Framingham State men’s soccer team scored late in the second half to force a 5-5 draw with UMass Dartmouth on Thursday night at Cressy Field in Dartmouth. It was the season opener for the Rams. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The host jumped out to an early...
Framingham State Football Picked To Win 4th Conference Championship in Coaches’ Poll
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State football team has been tabbed to win the 2022 MASCAC Championship as voted upon by the coaches around the league in the 2022 preseason poll. The Rams earned five first place votes for 61 points to sit on top of this year’s poll. The...
2 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Framingham students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Elias Tsiantoulas & Sean Andrews to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Tsiantoulas has a primary major of Health...
Joseph F. McCarthy, Jr., 80, Framingham Firefighter
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph F. McCarthy, Jr., 80, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Monday August 29, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Watertown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Sr. & Doris (Gildea) McCarthy. Jay was raised and educated in Watertown and was a graduate...
Centre Music Open Mic Night at atac on Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Centre Music House will host an open mic night at atac on Hollis Street on Thursday, September 1. The free event for all ages starts at 6;30 p.m. Musicians of all ages & playing levels are welcome to participate. The open mic has been happened at the...
Framingham Libraries Closed Until Tuesday, September 6
FRAMINGHAM – Both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch are closed until Tuesday, September 6. The libraries are closed on Friday, September 2, 2022 for staff training. And the libraries are closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022 for the Labor Day...
Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 1, 2022
1 The Framingham Public Library is celebrating going fine free today with a celebration with cake at both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe library branch. Click here for more details. 2. Today is the first day of school for kindergarten students in the Framingham Public School...
Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday
SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
LETTER: Hoops & Homework Chair Endorsing Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am endorsing Priscila because she has the power to listen to both sides of the aisle, while staying true to what she believes is right. It is the bipartisanship we need to see in Washington and locally, in order to make a brighter tomorrow for our youth.
Silvia Diaz, 73
FRAMINGHAM – Silvia V. Diaz, 73, of Charlton and formerly of Framingham died peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave) Framingham.
Angelina (LaPenta) Stefanini, 99, Face of Waverly Market
FRAMINGHAM – Angelina “Angie” (LaPenta) Stefanini , 99 of Framingham, died peacefully on August 25, 2022 at Bethany Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefanini who died in 1975. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary L....
