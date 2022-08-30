ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Volleyball Opens Season at Home Against Newton North Tigers

FRAMINGHAM – Tryouts were held in August for the Framingham High girls volleyball program. “This year we again had a large group of athletes tryout,” said head coach Emily Viti. “We fielded two sessions of tryouts, one in the morning for any new athletes coming into the sport and one in the afternoon for any returning athletes. Each tryout session ran for 2+ hours and this group of athletes pushed us to use all 5 days to complete our list of athletes for the program this year.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Beatrice (Boston) Teel, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Beatrice V. (Boston) Teel, 90, of Framingham, MA died, Monday, August 8, 2022, in Overland Park Kansas. Beatrice was born in Malden, MA, on October 6, 1931, to the late John C and Elsie (Montrose) Boston. She graduated in 1949, from Cheverus High School in Malden. Upon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Cross-Country Team Kick Off Season Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – The 2022 season opens up or the Framingham State University cross-country squads on Saturday, September 3, when they travel to the Jim Sheehan Memorial in Fitchburg. The Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) earlier this week released its 2022 Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Preseason Polls as...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Entertainment
City
Walpole, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Win Season Opener 3-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a come from behind 3-1 victory over the University of St. Joseph’s (CT) this evening at Logan Gymnasium. Framingham State 3, St Joe’s (Conn.) 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13  Framingham State is now 1-0 on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Cornhole#Gridiron Club#Flyers#Tj Snediker Chantha Luk#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Libraries Closed Until Tuesday, September 6

FRAMINGHAM – Both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch are closed until Tuesday, September 6. The libraries are closed on Friday, September 2, 2022 for staff training. And the libraries are closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022 for the Labor Day...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday

SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Silvia Diaz, 73

FRAMINGHAM – Silvia V. Diaz, 73, of Charlton and formerly of Framingham died peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave) Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy