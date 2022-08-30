FRAMINGHAM – Tryouts were held in August for the Framingham High girls volleyball program. “This year we again had a large group of athletes tryout,” said head coach Emily Viti. “We fielded two sessions of tryouts, one in the morning for any new athletes coming into the sport and one in the afternoon for any returning athletes. Each tryout session ran for 2+ hours and this group of athletes pushed us to use all 5 days to complete our list of athletes for the program this year.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO