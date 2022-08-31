ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Lidia Yuknavitch meets Omar El Akkad in author talk

By Jason Vondersmith
 4 days ago
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

Author talk — Literary fans should like this pairing.

Notable Oregon authors Lidia Yuknavitch and Omar El Akkad will meet in conversation about Yuknavitch's new book, "Thrust," at Broadway Books, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Yuknavitch has authored "The Book of Joan" and "The Small Backs of Children," which won the 2016 Oregon Book Awards award for fiction, as well as the novel "Dora: A Headcase." And, she has a widely read memoir "The Chronology of Water" and "The Misfit's Manifesto," a book based on her TED Talk.

Born in Egypt, El Akkad is an author and journalist. He won the Oregon Book Awards award for fiction for "American War," his debut novel. His newest novel is "What Strange Paradise."

For more: www.broadwaybooks.net.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

'Thriller' — Who among us walking the streets of Portland hasn't heard (and enjoyed) Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album.

Uh, nobody?

"Thriller" spent 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart, and gave us classics such as "Beat It," "Billie Jean" and, of course, "Thriller" — basically every song was a big hit. It won eight Grammys.

Well, the biggest selling album of all-time worldwide — 100 million since its Nov. 30, 1982 release — will be re-released as a double CD set with the original album and a bonus CD of demos and rarities. In addition, 15 additional tracks will be released digitally.

"Michael Jackson's Thriller 40" is made available by Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson.

The titles of 10 bonus tracks in the CD set will be revealed one at a time, starting after Labor Day with the last track being revealed just before the release date, Nov. 18, presumably on Michael Jackson social media channels and at www.michaeljackson.com

Even in death, Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, still sits on top of the music world.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

Heritage Soulfest — Labor Day weekend is marked with many events, not to mention relaxation and spending time with family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcvaCph00

One event to take note of is the Heritage Soulfest 2022, which serves as a tribute to the North and Northeast Portland community. "It's a celebration of our ethnic culture featuring food, music, art and a historic look back at a storied forgotten past," publicity states.

It's meant to unite people to have an understanding of the intersection of progress and natural order happening in our city, along with displacement and gentrification.

"The mission: To open hearts and minds to embrace real change by sharing our power to educate and learn, unify and heal, support and persevere to inspire all."

The event features three nights of music, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Alberta Abbey, 126 N.E. Alberta St. Doors open at 7 nightly. On Friday, it's a Soul Vaccination Tribute; on Saturday, it's Onyx Sol R&B Showcase; and Sunday features Alonzo Chadwick and Zoulful Muzic with special guests.

The music is part of the Elevate Unity Benefit Music Series.

Tickets are $25 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday. A ticket includes a Southern grill dinner special.

For tickets: tickettomato.com.

For more: www.albertaabbey.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zfnib_0hcvaCph00 Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending:

• The Oregon State Fair continues at the fairgrounds in Salem through Monday, Sept. 5. The upcoming musical acts: Bethel Music, Aug. 31; TLC, Sept. 1; Scotty McCreery, Sept. 2; The Beach Boys, Sept. 3; La Adictiva Banda San Jose De Mesillas, Sept. 4; Nelly, Sept 5.

For fair and ticket info: www.oregonstatefair.org.

• The Science on Tap series takes a look at Oregon Public Broadcasting's behind-the-scenes science with "How'd They Film That?" Specifically, it takes a look at the filming of OPB's "All Science. No Fiction." and how it communicates science.

It takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Alberta Rose Theatre or can be viewed virtually at scienceontaporwa.org.

The "All Science. No Fiction." show uses whimsy, curiosity and fun to place a spotlight on Pacific Northwest scientists and the work they do with technology, finding solutions, inventions and discovering grand ideas.

• The summer concert season continues into September, including at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. Upcoming concerts include Incubus and Sublime with Rome (Sept. 1), Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin (Sept. 2), and Sammy Hagar and the Circle along with George Thorogood (Sept. 3).

For more: www.ridgefieldamphitheater.com.

Oktoberfest — Mount Angel Oktoberfest takes place Sept. 15-18, but one of the big local Oktoberfest celebrations won't be taking place.

The Oktoberfest at Oaks Amusement Park has been put on hold because of staffing and supply shortages. It had been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stumptown Stages — The musical company has announced its 2022-23 season:

Oct. 7-30, "Little Shop of Horrors"; Jan. 20-Feb. 12, 2023, "Cabaret"; June 2-June 25, 2023, "The Full Monty." Each will be staged at Winningstad Theatre.

For more: www.stumptownstages.org.

Another musical company, Broadway Rose in Tigard, also has announced its 2023 season:

"Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook," Jan. 26-Feb. 19; "Auditions from Hell," April 20-May 14; "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," June 29-July 23; "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," Aug. 3-20; "Ain't Misbehavin'," Sept. 21-Oct. 15, 2023; "Home for the Holidays," Nov. 22-Dec. 23, 2023.

For more: www.broadwayrose.org.

