Read full article on original website
Related
People
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez amped up her glam for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. While the Marry Me star hasn't revealed her full bridal wardrobe quite yet, she posted a teaser on her Instagram Tuesday, which linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans. In the closeup of the bride's glam, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer, tulle veil.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands During Coffee Run in New York City
Watch: Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his leading lady are living it up in New York City. Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on a coffee run in lower Manhattan on Sept. 2. The couple was dressed casually, with Tom sporting a purple baseball cap and blue jeans. The actress wore a colorful scarf with a gray T-shirt, face mask and jeans while carrying a cup of iced coffee. Along for the stroll was Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer.
Elle
Alabama Barker Is Channelling Khloé Kardashian In New Photos
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker is channelling her step auntie Khloé Kardashian in new Instagram pics. The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their constantly changing hair 'dos. From Kim's sleek blonde bob to Kourtney's The Rachel-style blowout, Khloé often sports mermaid-esque wavy blonde locks, paired with glowing skin and overlined lips.
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Contrasting Sister Style
When it comes to personal style, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are worlds apart. The youngest sister, Bella, favors a retro aesthetic and loves rare vintage finds. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Kiko Kostadinov, Fidan Novruzova, and Supriya Lele. Gigi, on the other hand, leans more toward a Cali-girl vibe during the day but amps up the glamour at night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”
Not long after the song debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj has shared the colorful video for “Super Freaky Girl.”. Starring Nicki alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is perhaps best known for his role in Vikings, the “Super Freaky Girl” clip is suitably animated and sexually-charged. The clip isn’t quite as explicit as the lyrics of the track, but it’s far from subtle during a few of its more suggestive scenes.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
Complex
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Teach She-Hulk How to Twerk in Disney+ Series
Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the latest episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Houston rapper appears in the episode as a shape-shifting Asgardian elf who Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk’s colleague Dennis Bukowski claims catfished him by disguising herself as Megan The Stallion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
John Stamos shares sweet photo with son on his 1st day of school
The actor wrote in the caption that he was trying "not to cry."
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
Ben Affleck spotted leaving with Matt Damon after wedding with Jennifer Lopez
It seems Ben Affleck has a very busy schedule! The Hollywood star was spotted at the airport in Georgia, ready to leave with his friend and fellow actor Matt Damon, following his romantic wedding with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend. It seems there will not be another honerymoon for...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
ETOnline.com
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert
When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?
American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
ABC News
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo
A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
Comments / 1