Gilbert Arenas on Giannis Antetokounmpo: Right now, his game is all physical

Despite that fact, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently had some interesting things to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Right now, his game is all physical,” Arenas said. He explained. “I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary,” Arenas said. “… Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?”

#Eurobasket2022 MVP odds have been posted: L.Doncic, N.Jokic and G.Antetokounmpo all co-favorites at+400. E.Fournier is +750. Anyone else is 11-1. – 4:30 PM

Let’s talk 🐐 stuff

Most Europeans consider Dirk Nowitzki the GOAT because of his NBA+FIBA success — even though Giannis and Jokic have more NBA MVPs already.

But Luka Doncic looks on track to surpass them all, and another EuroBasket is the next step: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:12 PM

Gilbert Arenas says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is right now all physical sportando.basketball/en/gilbert-are… – 3:59 PM

Tatum in 2022:

— 27/8/4

— 1st Team All-NBA

— All-Star

— First ever ECF MVP

— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy in playoffs

— Most PTS and AST in playoffs

Is Tatum a top 10 player? pic.twitter.com/zWoT5WnH14 – 3:32 PM

Most wins over the last 4 seasons:

192 — Giannis

192 — Jokic

Dominant. pic.twitter.com/L6E454JXsc – 1:47 PM

EuroBasket 2022 will draw some of the biggest stars in the basketball world as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are all here to compete.

A natural question arises – how can you watch the games? We are here with all the answers 😎

basketnews.com/news-177190-wh… – 1:35 PM

Italian fans showed love to Giannis Antetokounmpo right after his arrival to Milan with Greek National team for Eurobasket 2022.

An all-smile Giannis didn’t say no to the fans. #EuroBasket #FeartheDeer #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZnPzgN6j0L – 9:32 AM

Gianmarco Pozzecco said he tries to concentrate on different problems than stopping an inhuman player like Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 pic.twitter.com/k1VLvXUYTz – 8:32 AM

Next stop: Eurobasket 2022!

Greek National team travels to Milano for the Group Stage of Eurobasket 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the team, hunting a medal. #EuroBasket #BringtheNoise #hellasbasketball #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LL6bpK22m1 – 3:50 AM

I asked Hall-of-Fame bound coaches George Karl and Del Harris the following question:

If they were Giannis Antetokounmpo’s coach, would they allow him to shoot 3?

Their responses start at the 46:48 mark:

storage.pinecast.net/podcasts/b6496… – 8:37 PM

Programming reminder: EuroBasket kicks off for Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and the Greek NT on Friday at 10 am CT — the start of five group games in seven days. All games broadcast on ESPN+ in the US. pic.twitter.com/QhIzMD0Jyt – 7:01 PM

Sirius XM NBA: “Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?” Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis. #FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/G6it9PsDoG -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / August 31, 2022

Recently, Gilbert Arenas drew flak and major backlash mainly from the Milwaukee Bucks fans about his personal take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The retired former star has claimed on his own podcast that the Greek superstar doesn’t fully understand yet the game of basketball. Addressing the controversy he made with regards to this, Arenas then penned down a lengthy Instagram post defending his notion about the two-time MVP. -via TalkBasket / August 28, 2022

The Bucks have been consistent title contenders as a result, and it is worth noting that Antetokounmpo got his two MVP awards and Defensive Player of the Year honor in the past for years alone when he’s averaging 30 to 33 minutes peer outing. Despite that, however, Arenas defended his take and even took to Instagram to say how Giannis didn’t really add a new skill to his arsenal. For him, the Greek Freak simply got stronger and wiser, but not really better in basketball. “Has he added any new skill to his game? Has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his free-throws % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope),” Arenas wrote. “He’s gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting %. [But] the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now, which is why I said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his overall game,” Arenas wrote. -via Clutch Points / August 28, 2022

NBA Central: Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era “It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then” (@PlayersChoice_) pic.twitter.com/Jr74NxREGe -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Naperville, Ill.-based investment manager Calamos Investments, are partnering to launch an ESG fund. A recent SEC filing showed the Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equities Trust will be co-managed by Calamos senior vice presidents James Madden and Anthony Tursich. -via Wall Street Journal / August 29, 2022