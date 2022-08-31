ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gilbert Arenas on Giannis Antetokounmpo: Right now, his game is all physical

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gScC_0hcvZaHc00

Despite that fact, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently had some interesting things to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Right now, his game is all physical,” Arenas said. He explained. “I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary,” Arenas said. “… Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?”

Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

#Eurobasket2022 MVP odds have been posted: L.Doncic, N.Jokic and G.Antetokounmpo all co-favorites at+400. E.Fournier is +750. Anyone else is 11-1. – 4:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Let’s talk 🐐 stuff

Most Europeans consider Dirk Nowitzki the GOAT because of his NBA+FIBA success — even though Giannis and Jokic have more NBA MVPs already.

But Luka Doncic looks on track to surpass them all, and another EuroBasket is the next step: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…4:12 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Gilbert Arenas says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is right now all physical sportando.basketball/en/gilbert-are…3:59 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tatum in 2022:

— 27/8/4

— 1st Team All-NBA

— All-Star

— First ever ECF MVP

— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy in playoffs

— Most PTS and AST in playoffs

Is Tatum a top 10 player? pic.twitter.com/zWoT5WnH143:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DORl4_0hcvZaHc00

StatMuse @statmuse

Most wins over the last 4 seasons:

192 — Giannis

192 — Jokic

Dominant. pic.twitter.com/L6E454JXsc1:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK9sL_0hcvZaHc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chfjW_0hcvZaHc00

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

EuroBasket 2022 will draw some of the biggest stars in the basketball world as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are all here to compete.

A natural question arises – how can you watch the games? We are here with all the answers 😎

basketnews.com/news-177190-wh…1:35 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Italian fans showed love to Giannis Antetokounmpo right after his arrival to Milan with Greek National team for Eurobasket 2022.

An all-smile Giannis didn’t say no to the fans. #EuroBasket #FeartheDeer #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZnPzgN6j0L9:32 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEYFz_0hcvZaHc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DD8bb_0hcvZaHc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kyHu_0hcvZaHc00

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Gianmarco Pozzecco said he tries to concentrate on different problems than stopping an inhuman player like Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 pic.twitter.com/k1VLvXUYTz8:32 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMQqX_0hcvZaHc00

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Next stop: Eurobasket 2022!

Greek National team travels to Milano for the Group Stage of Eurobasket 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the team, hunting a medal. #EuroBasket #BringtheNoise #hellasbasketball #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LL6bpK22m13:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PozpD_0hcvZaHc00

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

I asked Hall-of-Fame bound coaches George Karl and Del Harris the following question:

If they were Giannis Antetokounmpo’s coach, would they allow him to shoot 3?

Their responses start at the 46:48 mark:

storage.pinecast.net/podcasts/b6496…8:37 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Programming reminder: EuroBasket kicks off for Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and the Greek NT on Friday at 10 am CT — the start of five group games in seven days. All games broadcast on ESPN+ in the US. pic.twitter.com/QhIzMD0Jyt7:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVrFq_0hcvZaHc00

Sirius XM NBA: “Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?” Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis. #FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/G6it9PsDoG -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / August 31, 2022

Recently, Gilbert Arenas drew flak and major backlash mainly from the Milwaukee Bucks fans about his personal take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The retired former star has claimed on his own podcast that the Greek superstar doesn’t fully understand yet the game of basketball. Addressing the controversy he made with regards to this, Arenas then penned down a lengthy Instagram post defending his notion about the two-time MVP. -via TalkBasket / August 28, 2022

The Bucks have been consistent title contenders as a result, and it is worth noting that Antetokounmpo got his two MVP awards and Defensive Player of the Year honor in the past for years alone when he’s averaging 30 to 33 minutes peer outing. Despite that, however, Arenas defended his take and even took to Instagram to say how Giannis didn’t really add a new skill to his arsenal. For him, the Greek Freak simply got stronger and wiser, but not really better in basketball. “Has he added any new skill to his game? Has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his free-throws % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope),” Arenas wrote. “He’s gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting %. [But] the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now, which is why I said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his overall game,” Arenas wrote. -via Clutch Points / August 28, 2022

NBA Central: Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era “It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then” (@PlayersChoice_) pic.twitter.com/Jr74NxREGe -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Naperville, Ill.-based investment manager Calamos Investments, are partnering to launch an ESG fund. A recent SEC filing showed the Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equities Trust will be co-managed by Calamos senior vice presidents James Madden and Anthony Tursich. -via Wall Street Journal / August 29, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NBA 2K23 player rating we've seen so far, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant

NBA 2K23 officially releases on September 9. But to promote the game, they are revealing some of the player rankings on Twitter. Player rankings are one of the most intriguing aspects of the NBA 2K video game series. I’ve always been fascinated by the process and have spoken to the developers about the formula they use. As such, I’ve paid close attention to what players are ranked for next season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Young and D'Angleo Russell are still feuding all these years later and that's sucks to see

It’s been six whole years since a video D’Angelo Russell took of Nick Young admitting to cheating on his (then) girlfriend Iggy Azalea leaked to the public. Obviously, that situation blew up and disrupted the Lakers’ team chemistry. In the immediate aftermath, Nick Young said he’d forgiven Russell for the video. But, all these years later, however, it’s pretty clear that hasn’t actually happened. Or, at the very least, it hasn’t put these two on friendlier terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Tim Duncan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Nets sign UNLV swingman Donovan Williams to exhibit 10 deal

As the regular season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets are likely making some of their final roster moves to prepare for training camp. NBA insider JD Shaw of HoopsRumors reports that the Nets organization has signed the 6-foot-6 wing. Williams averaged over 12 points and picked up three boards per contest in his final year at UNLV. He shot lights out with a remarkable 43% from behind the arc. Williams was an essential part of the Rebels’ 2021 NCAA Tournament bid.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz got into a fight in locker room after ejection

As everybody in the NBA prepares for training camp for the upcoming 2022-23 season, some competitive basketball is going on as EuroBasket 2022 got underway on Thursday. Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is competing for his native country of Turkey and on Saturday as they competed with Georgia, he got into a little altercation with guard Duda Sanadze. When considering the results of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Korkmaz amid an ugly scene where fans began throwing cups onto the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#L Doncic#N Jokic#Europeans#Eurobasket#Ast#Statmuse Statmuse#Pic Twit
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five proposed free agent injury replacements for Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics find themselves looking for a way to fill at least some of the minutes that will be vacated by veteran forward Danilo Gallinari after news broke of the Italian swingman’s ACL injury. That injury, sustained in FIBA World Cup qualifier play, will likely keep Gallinari out of action through at least the end of the 2022-23 regular season, and perhaps beyond it.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 81

During the 2000-01 season, Kobe Bryant became universally regarded as the best non-big man or all-around player in the NBA. But there were still plenty of people who questioned if he was truly deserving of that accolade. One man vying with Bryant for that honor was Toronto Raptors star Vince...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy