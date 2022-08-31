Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Must Do Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'
Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Donovan Mitchell Trade
According to many reports on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news came out, Kevin Love sent out a tweet.
Donovan Mitchell 'went screaming around the golf course' when he got word of his trade from Utah Jazz to Cleveland Cavaliers
Ever been on the golf course when you got some good news?. NBA guard Donovan Mitchell did. Rumored to be headed to the New York Knicks, Mitchell instead was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz. And he was playing golf when he got word of the deal.
Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely
Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-NBA center tells Kevin Durant to ‘shut up and dribble’
Kevin Durant has a hater whose name surprisingly doesn’t sound like “Gnarls Barkley.”. Retired former NBA center Scot Pollard appeared this week on “The Celtics Collective Podcast” and bashed Durant for his conduct over the summer. “I heard that he said he wanted to fire the...
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard
Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
3 trades Sixers can offer to Jazz to acquire Jordan Clarkson, others
It appears the Utah Jazz are in the middle of a fire sale. They have moved both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. They also traded Royce O’Neale at the beginning of the offseason. Therefore, it would make sense that veterans Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Malik Beasley...
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback
In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit
Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale. Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah […] The post Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA champion officially announces his retirement
The end ’tis here for the pro career of one former NBA champion. Ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Jodie Meeks told reporters this week that he has “officially retired” from pro ball. Meeks is competing for Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil though as a last hurrah of sorts.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Kyrie Irving makes surprising revelation about himself
Short of jumping the Grand Canyon Evel Knievel-style to test out Newton’s laws of physics, Kyrie Irving can’t really do too much more to shock us these days. But his latest comments about himself this week were at least a little bit surprising. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
19K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0