Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely

Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard

Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit

Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale. Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah […] The post Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
