What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
Kevin Nash Reveals What He Hates About AEW
AEW has become the second-largest wrestling organization in North America in just over three years of existence, right behind WWE who has been atop the mountain now for many years. However, many have criticisms of the product, including one two-time WWE Hall of Famer in Kevin Nash. "[AEW] roped me...
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out
During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'
Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why...
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments
During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.
Backstage News On Butch And T-Bar's WWE Ring Names
Since Vince McMahon faded off into retirement and Triple H replaced him as the new man in charge of WWE creative, fans have wondered what it would mean for talent that were given different names than ones they had previously been known for. And with talent like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle getting their first names back, it's led to some wondering if talent such as Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, or T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be seeing a return of their old identities.
EC3 Claims That Former WWE Superstar Took Inappropriate Videos Of Wrestlers Without Their Permission
Patrick Clark Jr., who competed as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was recently arrested on charges of first-degree battery and trespassing. However, EC3 wasn't shocked to learn that his former colleague was in trouble with the law. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 said that Clark Jr. "has a lot of demons in the closet" and went on to share a story about finding inappropriate videos of other wrestlers on his phone.
Jade Cargill Says Bryan Danielson Got Her To Delete Twitter
Bryan Danielson is known for his disliking of social media, and he seems to be convincing his pupils to access their accounts less often as well. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jade Cargill explained how Danielson was the one to convince her to take a break from Twitter and cut down on her screen time overall.
Tony Khan Reveals Plan For MJF On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
MJF made his return to the wrestling business at AEW's All Out on Sunday as the joker in the Casino ladder match, which he won via the help of Stokely Hathaway and his crew, officially earning a future match at the AEW World Championship. Fans will not have to wait long to hear from three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner, as AEW President Tony Khan has booked him to appear on "AEW Dynamite" this week.
Backstage Update On Status Of WWE 24/7 Title
The WWE 24/7 Championship has not been featured much on television recently since the backstage changes in upper management following Vince McMahon's retirement. However, the title is being used at live events, with the belt changing hands at times throughout those shows. Despite that, according to a report from Fightful...
Daniel Garcia Says Current WWE Champion Almost Broke His Back With A Boston Crab
Daniel Garcia's submission game is on point, but he's found himself in a few holds that weren't exactly pleasant. While chatting with Bleacher Report, Garcia recalled the time current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther gave him a painful experience. "So it's person by person because people master different holds," Garcia said....
Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA
Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match. "'What...
Triple H Reveals Whether Or Not He Watches AEW
With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, many have questioned whether or not he pays attention to the AEW product. That question was asked by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and Triple H had the following response. "Do I watch it on...
Reported Reason Why Christian Cage Vs. Jungle Boy Was Short At AEW's All Out
Christian Cage's "AEW All Out" match against Jungle Boy was kept short because of an injury according to Bryan Alvarez on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," with the situation reportedly being serious. The former WWE Superstar did appear at the PPV and competed briefly against his former friend, hitting Jungle...
Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions Crowned At AEW All Out
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) and "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The match ended after Page accidentally hit John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat instead of Omega. Omega rolled Silver up and won the match for The Elite.
