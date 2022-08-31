Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Merlyn R. Kinkel
Merlyn Riley Kinkel, age 88, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center in Chaska. A visitation celebration will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska. The Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at Chaska Moravian Church.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Melissa A. Clausen
Melissa Ann (Hill) Clausen, age 42, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 5 p.m. at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre, 112 Lewis Street South, Shakopee. Melissa was born on November 3, 1979...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Theone J. Maresch-Babatz
Theone "Toni" J. Maresch-Babatz, age 64, of Hector, MN, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her home. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, September 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Memorials preferred to ASPCA or the Renville County Humane Society. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Dave Drager.
swnewsmedia.com
Heimatfest brings Jordan together this weekend
Organizers of this year’s Heimatfest in Jordan are certain attendees will be proclaiming it was “Sehr Gut!”. That’s the German translation for “excellent,” and the city’s annual two-day event honoring the city’s heritage promises to offer something for just about everyone. The festivities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Two-mile start to the season for Prior Lake teams on the trails
The Prior Lake cross country teams were off and running Sept. 2, but for only two miles. The Lakers' season began in the Irish Invitational in Rosemount, where the fourth-ranked girls squad finished second in the team standings out of 13 schools with 81 points.
swnewsmedia.com
Nordic Musical Festival is Sept. 10
It’s once again time for the annual Nordic Music Festival at the Lions Park in Victoria. This year’s festivities will take place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Attendees have the chance to be serenaded by 14 different musicians and dancers from Norway, Sweden and Denmark, on two stages, according to a news release.
swnewsmedia.com
Chambers, Hentges, Busch get the call for the Jordan Hall of Fame
The third Jordan Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include a three-sport athlete, a former state championship coach and a longtime statistician as well as a founding member of the school's hall of committee. Dave Hentges, Gregg Busch and Colleen Chambers will be enshrined Sept. 23 in a ceremony that's...
swnewsmedia.com
Scott County approves temporary moratorium on THC products for townships
The Scott County Commission became the latest municipality to pass a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products following new legislation that was passed on July 1 that clarifies that small amounts of THC that is derived from hemp and can be sold as edibles. “I am here to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake runs wild to win its sixth straight season opener
The Prior Lake football team ran wild in its season opener Sept. 1. The Lakers rushed for 332 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, in a 43-0 home rout of Hopkins. Sophomore Levi Eiter and senior Grayson Spronk led the ground game with 89 and 88 yards, respectively.
swnewsmedia.com
End of the line for the Brewers on the Class C state diamond
The Jordan Brewers ran out of steam in the Class C state quarterfinals Sept. 4 in Miesville. The Brewers' season came to a close with a 14-2 loss in eight innings to the Nisswa Lightning. Jordan earned a 3-1 win over the Bluffton Braves in the third round Sept. 3.
swnewsmedia.com
Area soccer teams ranked in Top 10
Four soccer teams in Carver County began the season in the top 10 for the Class A rankings on Aug. 29, with three remaining in the top 10 in the Sept. 6 rankings. Take a look at Southwest Christian and Holy Family’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams early in the 2022 season.
Comments / 0