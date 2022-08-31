Read full article on original website
Heimatfest brings Jordan together this weekend
Organizers of this year’s Heimatfest in Jordan are certain attendees will be proclaiming it was “Sehr Gut!”. That’s the German translation for “excellent,” and the city’s annual two-day event honoring the city’s heritage promises to offer something for just about everyone. The festivities...
Chambers, Hentges, Busch get the call for the Jordan Hall of Fame
The third Jordan Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include a three-sport athlete, a former state championship coach and a longtime statistician as well as a founding member of the school's hall of committee. Dave Hentges, Gregg Busch and Colleen Chambers will be enshrined Sept. 23 in a ceremony that's...
Two-mile start to the season for Prior Lake teams on the trails
The Prior Lake cross country teams were off and running Sept. 2, but for only two miles. The Lakers' season began in the Irish Invitational in Rosemount, where the fourth-ranked girls squad finished second in the team standings out of 13 schools with 81 points.
Dominant way to start for the new-look Hubmen on gridiron
The Jordan football team got off to a dominant start on the gridiron Sept. 1. Junior Leo Siekmann rushed for 168 yards on 24 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the Hubmen's 41-13 home win over Worthington. Not a bad start for an offense that returned just one starter from last season.
End of the line for the Brewers on the Class C state diamond
The Jordan Brewers ran out of steam in the Class C state quarterfinals Sept. 4 in Miesville. The Brewers' season came to a close with a 14-2 loss in eight innings to the Nisswa Lightning. Jordan earned a 3-1 win over the Bluffton Braves in the third round Sept. 3.
Area soccer teams ranked in Top 10
Four soccer teams in Carver County began the season in the top 10 for the Class A rankings on Aug. 29, with three remaining in the top 10 in the Sept. 6 rankings. Take a look at Southwest Christian and Holy Family’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams early in the 2022 season.
Prior Lake runs wild to win its sixth straight season opener
The Prior Lake football team ran wild in its season opener Sept. 1. The Lakers rushed for 332 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, in a 43-0 home rout of Hopkins. Sophomore Levi Eiter and senior Grayson Spronk led the ground game with 89 and 88 yards, respectively.
Nordic Musical Festival is Sept. 10
It’s once again time for the annual Nordic Music Festival at the Lions Park in Victoria. This year’s festivities will take place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Attendees have the chance to be serenaded by 14 different musicians and dancers from Norway, Sweden and Denmark, on two stages, according to a news release.
Scott County approves temporary moratorium on THC products for townships
The Scott County Commission became the latest municipality to pass a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products following new legislation that was passed on July 1 that clarifies that small amounts of THC that is derived from hemp and can be sold as edibles. “I am here to...
