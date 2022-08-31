Bonifacio had a dominant weekend for Binghamton Volleyball, in a 3-0 week. The freshman right side hitter totaled 32 kills and 22 digs, adding eight blocks. In two matches, she recorded over .340 hitting percentages. Against Columbia, she had three service aces. Bonifacio and the Bearcats sit at 5-1 and carry momentum into their weekend tournament in Washington D.C.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO