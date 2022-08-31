Read full article on original website
Athlete Awards
Bonifacio had a dominant weekend for Binghamton Volleyball, in a 3-0 week. The freshman right side hitter totaled 32 kills and 22 digs, adding eight blocks. In two matches, she recorded over .340 hitting percentages. Against Columbia, she had three service aces. Bonifacio and the Bearcats sit at 5-1 and carry momentum into their weekend tournament in Washington D.C.
Men’s Soccer Loses 2-0 at St. Bonaventure
OLEAN, N.Y. – Matthew Wrobel scored twice in the second half, lifting host St. Bonaventure (2-2-0) to a 2-0 win over Binghamton (0-4-0) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Monday night at the Tom and Marra Sports Complex. In a match that was played in a driving rainstorm,...
Golf closes out Alex Lagowitz Tournament
HAMILTON, N.Y. - Binghamton golf finished action at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Tournament Sunday afternoon. Freshman Harrison Blech finished with a final score of +11 to lead the Bearcats. Evan Sitts (+12), Tynan Jones (+15), Ryan Millevoi (+15), Sean Shen (+16) and Shawn Colella (+21) round out the other BU...
